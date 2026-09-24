Michael Kiwanuka reveals that he’s had a stroke: “It's a long, tough journey ahead but I'm fighting to get better”

The singer songwriter Michael Kiwanuka has revealed that he suffered a stroke a few months ago and faces a “long tough journey” on the road to recovery.

The 39-year-old artist made the announcement on Instagram, writing that: “I've been battling some health problems which would heavily hinder and get in the way of me making music for the foreseeable future. A few months ago I suffered a stroke brought on by a bleed in my brain brought on by high blood pressure.”

He continued: "It's a long journey recovering from a stroke, which is why I missed some gigs recently out in the US, but I look forward to seeing you all soon.”

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"I'm not sure when I'll be able to be back out on the road or what that will look like, the brain injury I suffered was quite severe so there's a lot of rehab to be done, it's a long, tough journey ahead but I'm fighting to get better. It has been a difficult few months I must say but it feels like I'm on my way there now.”

He also thanked his friends and family as well as the “incredible” NHS staff and “every single medical professional who has helped care for me and who continue to help and encourage me in my recovery.”

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As well as this, Kiwanuka also has a new album out, Fudge, although in the post he gave no more details about the record or when it’s expected to be released.

Kiwanuka first emerged back in the early teens, and has gone on to become one of the UK’s most acclaimed singer-songwriters: his first three albums were all nominated for the Mercury Prize and his third, Kiwanuka, won in 2020, disappointingly for him the year in which there wasn’t a ceremony due to Covid.

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The news about his health has already broght about messages of support from fans and well-wishers within the music industry. BBC 6Music presenter Lauren Laverne has replied to his message: “So sorry to read this, Michael. What a time you must have had. Really glad you have good care and wishing you a full recovery asap. One day at a time.”

Fellow artists Olivia Dean and Self Esteem have also sent messages as well as Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien.

Kiwanuka added in his post that there would be more details about Fudge soon.