"She is so interested in really talking about the music that she makes, and how and why, and I found it very inspiring to hang out with her": Madonna and Charli XCX cement their friendship with a new collab single

Madonna and Charli XCX have confirmed they will be releasing a new track together this week – one that’s inspired by a song from Madge’s current Confessions II album.

It’s called Danceteria Afterhours and is a reworked version of Danceteria from the album. It’s also produced by Stuart Price, who helmed that record, and of course the original Confessions On A Dancefloor LP way back in 2005.

(There’s clearly a lot of nostalgia for the titular early '80s New York night spot at the moment. By coincidence Soft Cell release their final album this week, which is also entitled Danceteria.)

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The two singers have been spending a fair bit of time together recently. They collaborated on a Club Confessions party with Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week, and there have been various social media titbits to whet fans appetite. The most recent of these features Madonna asking huskily "you wanna talk about Madonna and Charli?" whilst the camera switches between the two women dancing, before she says "everyone here is a work of art". The clip ends with Madonna looking at the camera and blowing out a plume of smoke from her cigarette. She always was the rebellious type...

Speaking to 6 Music in June about her friendship with the 68-year-old pop icon, Charli explained: “We went to Paris and we just couldn’t stop hanging out with each other. And it was fab! She is so interested in really talking about the music that she makes, and how and why, and I found it very inspiring to hang out with her.”

She admitted she wasn’t really a big fan during her younger days. “I think when I became a bit more interested in how music is art and artful – I think that’s when I began my Madonna time,” she explained. “My first big song that I fell in love with of hers was Hollywood. That song really hit me in a way.”

Danceteria Afterhours is out on Thursday and there will be a CD edition for the US, UK and International markets.