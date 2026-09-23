“I’m literally an international arms dealer and mercenary. All I do is warfare”: Dolly Parton’s estate and 'killer' nephew in bitter fallout

Not a month has gone by since the sad passing of Dolly Parton and already a bitter argument has broken out amongst the surviving relatives.

Hardly unusual, you might say. Especially when you’re dealing with large estates. But in this case it’s about how much Dolly left to whom, but one that involves a restraining order and threats of “warfare”.

It all revolves around Bryan Seaver, Parton’s nephew who was also head of her security. Since the singer died on 25 August, her estate, which is run by her manager Danny Nozell, has sacked Seaver. Nozell has now alleged that Seaver has made a number of threats and has filed a restraining order against him.

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According to Billboard, the order contends that “These were not ordinary workplace disputes or heated words; they were deliberate threats from a self-proclaimed heavily armed, former security operative with a military-contractor background.” It says that a number of Parton’s staff members “are now afraid to come to work or have resigned entirely because they do not feel safe.”

Seaver has allegedly written to Parton’s lawyer, stating “I’m a killer”, and separately told Nozell: “I’m literally an international arms dealer and mercenary. All I do is warfare. Everyone needs to be worried about what I might do.” More bizarrely, it is alleged that he’s made a $27m arms and ammunition deal with Haiti.

He is also alleged to have said that he would: “set up a podcast dedicated to ruining Dolly’s brand partnerships and telling the violations these people have done on us. It’s going to be great. Or fucking pay me.”

Lovely. What would his auntie say to that?

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Anyway, Seaver has spoken to the website TMZ and said: “I am a career soldier and military contractor and do conduct arms deals for foreign governments. I am a security professional and I am a killer. However, nothing in this lawsuit were threats and most of the comments I stand by.”

And his comments to Novell? “I was talking frankly in a private way with Danny who I thought was my friend and he fancies himself a gangster. A lot of these messages are two guys having rage talk and crying on the phone together while we were grieving.”

Seaver also – allegedly – promised in one message to Seaver that he was going to spend the next times I have on earth ratfucking anyone that has ever betrayed my family.” In the TMZ interview he says that those comments were directly at a specific company “that have done bad to Dolly in business… that scared her and intimated her.”