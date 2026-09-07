“Show more compassion and wisdom as we move forward in life. Use my sister’s life as an example for tolerance and respect to towards others”: Stella Parton urges people to stop creating AI and “endless garbage” about her late sister

Dolly Parton’s younger sister has issues a plea on social media for people to “show more compassion”. It seems that since Dolly died two weeks ago, there has been a wave of AI slop – much of it in dubious taste – posted about the late singer-songwriter and all-round cultural icon.

Writing on Instagram, Stella Parton thanked genuine fans for their best wishes and support, before turning her attention to more unsavoury matters.

“Sadly, because of the way our lives have been in front of the public, we have no choice but to be subjected to incredible pressure and insensitivity from strangers,” she continued. “There is a tremendous amount of AI and endless garbage being posted everyday and it’s been challenging to absorb and/or ignore.”

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“As time passes, those who are in the business of exploiting the loss and tragedies of others on a daily basis will move on to the next stampede of endless misinformation.”

Stella didn’t detail any specific examples of the AI slop she was referring to, but she reminded people that her sister always strove to see the good in everyone, which was one of the reasons she always steered clear of politics: “She knew as well as anyone what a negative vortex that could turn into, which is nothing but a huge waste of positive energy.”

“Finally,” she wrote, “I ask that you show more compassion and wisdom as we move forward in life. Use my sister’s life as an example for tolerance and respect to towards others.”

“It’s not about the most clever comments, fake AI garbage or snarky tweets. At the end of the day or the end of a life, how will you feel about yourself? It’s not about what other individuals you will never meet think of you!”

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Aged 77, Stella Parton is a singer-songwriter herself, though her long career has never hit the heights of her sister’s. The two sisters remained close until the end and after her death two weeks ago, it was Stella who revealed that while she was battling cancer, Dolly had been willing to try to experimental drugs so that she could help others in the future. She described her big sis as “one of the most generous, thoughtful and kind people I’ve ever known.”