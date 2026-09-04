This free Casio SK-1 sample pack will remind you why everybody loves this miniature lo-fi legend

Who doesn't adore the Casio SK-1? Once the cheapest sampler in the world, this little number may be underpowered, flimsy, and lacking in MIDI, effects and memory that extends beyond space for a single sample, but it's got a certain charm that we simply cannot deny.

As is often the case with quote-unquote "bad gear", the SK-1's apparent flaws have become the very things that music-makers love about it. Whether its the crunchy 8-bit sound of its sampling engine, its cheesy stock drum patterns or its delightfully nostalgic set of synth presets, this miniature marvel has lo-fi goodness written all over it.

That's why we've devoted today's edition of SampleRadar entirely to this lo-fi legend. Scroll down and download for a collection of hits, beats, loops and single-shots sampled directly from the SK-1.

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What you need to know

This sample collection offers a variety of samples in five folders.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Casio SK-1 samples: click to download

Casio SK-1 samples (110MB)

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