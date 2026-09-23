"Two great passions of mine”: Who knew classic Land Rover Defender paint jobs would look so good on John Mayer’s signature PRS Silver Sky?

PRS Guitars has teamed up with Jaguar Land Rover for a special limited edition run of John Mayer’s Silver Sky that refinishes his signature guitar in paint jobs taken from the Defender four-wheel drive.

Mayer is a big fan of the Defender. He doesn’t just use it to do the Friday Big Shop down at Whole Foods, he collects them. This collaboration is a “dream come true” he says.

“I’ve always chosen colourways based on objects and materials that inspire me in the world, and as a collector and lover of Defenders, this collaboration is the perfect crossover between two great passions of mine,” he says Mayer.

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Did we see this collab coming (besides the teasers on John Mayer’s Instagram account)? No. But is it altogether bonkers, from way out of left field? Not really, because it’s very much in keeping with the history of electric guitar design.

Guitar manufacturers have long drawn influence from automobile design. Just think of all those classic Fender paint jobs. Or the fact that Gibson hired Raymond Dietrich, whose portfolio was all Chrysler cars and things on four-wheels to design the aerodynamic lines of the Firebird.

The Silver Sky Defender Color Collection Limited Editions comprises four US-made core models in Arles Blue, Willow Green, Portofino Red and Sandglow Yellow – all heritage colours for the 4x4 – and another four Indonesian-made SE modes in Petra Copper, Sedona Red, Carpathian Grey and Woolstone Green.

The SE line is particularly unique in the sense that you’ve got black pickguards and knobs for the very first time on a Silver Sky. The Core models come with the standard white pickguard – but with painted headstocks.

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Both editions feature a custom neck plate, and they are limited. There is no figure put on the SE but they are only making them until mid-way through 2027, while 500 of the US model in each finish will be available.

If you are liable to run into Mayer at Whole Foods – perhaps you often find yourself jamming Gravity in the parking lot – then maybe the Core model in Arles Blue is the one for you. That’s the same colour as the Defender Mayer has owned for over 20 years. Just don’t use Turtle Wax on it when it’s time to give it a clean.

There will also be a special version in British Racing Green that are not for general sale, but will be used to raise funds for Jaguar Land Rover’s Defender Service Awards and Mayer’s veterans’ health charity, The Heart and Armor Foundation .

The Silver Sky key specs are the same as before – it’s just a new look. You can find out more over at PRS Guitars.