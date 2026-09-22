Has Fender finally solved the problem of single-coil hum with this “innovative breakthrough”?

Fender has long been at war with single-coil hum. With its most-famous electric guitars, the Stratocaster and Telecaster, both predominantly single-coil instruments, there has been no shortage of R&D efforts to put the nix on unwanted buzz.

It has had some success on that front, but it might just have solved the issue once and for all with the Fender Silent System, which is being debuted on a limited edition run of American Professional Classic Teles and Strats.

Over the years, Fender has launched various versions of its Noiseless electric guitar pickups, and the likes of Eric Clapton et al were not complaining. They sounded great.

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But the Silent System is something completely different. It’s not a new take on Fender pickup design; these new Silent System Teles and Strats equipped with Fender’s Coastline pickups. Also, it is not some active solution; it does not need a battery.

The Silent System is discrete, mounted under the pickguard, and Fender says the benefits of this patent-pending system are there for all to hear – and what you don’t hear.

“Designed to eliminate single-coil hum from almost any pickup installed, it hands players even more creative control and flexibility over their guitar, sound, and signal,” says Fender. “[It effectively eliminates single-coil hum without sacrificing a single trace of that pure, authentic single-coil tone you know and love.”

(Image credit: Fender)

The question is how do we define solved? Some players might argue that Fender has already solved the problem with the Gen 4 Noiseless Pickups. It would be intriguing to put the American Professional Classic Strat with the Silent System up against one with the Gen 4 Strat single-coils.

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Also, it will be interesting to see when the system will be available on other series, or indeed when it will be available some way down the line as an aftermarket mod.

It works with all kinds of pickups. There’s bound to be an old Strat or Tele kicking around the house that could use an upgrade like this, especially if you are a high-volume, high-gain player. And how much would this cost?

The limited edition American Professional Classic electrics with the onboard Silent System are not that much more expensive than their counterparts – £1,649/$1,599 vs circa £1,439/$1,499 street. The prospect of no hum could make that a sound investment for a little peace of mind.

Fender is offering the American Professional Classic Strat with Silent System in 3-Color Sunburst and Daphne Blue with a rosewood fingerboard, and in Olympic White and Candy Apple Red with a maple ‘board.

The Telecaster is offered in Candy Apple Red and Sonic Blue with a rosewood fingerboard, and Vintage Blonde and 3-Color Sunburst with maple.

These American Professional Classics are available now. Head over to Fender for more details.