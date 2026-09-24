“If I could go back in time this would have been done very differently": Fender CEO admits regret over handling of S-style cease-and-desist campaign – but says it will "improve" guitar design
Edward 'Bud' Cole says Fender wants to "help" other brands move away from the Stratocaster design to create something "unique to the naked eye" – but who defines unique?
Fender CEO Edward ‘Bud’ Cole has addressed the fallout from the company’s cease-and-desist campaign against makers of S-style guitars, admitting that it could have been handled better.
In a recent interview with YouTuber Mary Spender, Cole argues that Fender should have opened talks with certain companies ahead of sending the cease-and-desist letters.
“If I could go back in time with what I have heard, and what I know now, this would have been done very differently, and I think that’s very important,” said Cole.
Letters from Fender’s legal representatives were sent to a wide array of guitar brands, from small independent boutique companies, such as LsL, who were the first to go public, to the world’s largest musical company, Yamaha, and German gear retail giant Thomann, who own the budget brand Harley Benton and stock a range of S-style guitars. Cole said there were sound legal reason why the cease-and-desists were sent
The cat was officially among the pigeons. Thomann launched a countersuit. The reaction was fierce. The ramifications for the guitar industry are huge, and yet so much remains unclear. Just what constitutes an infringement of the Stratocaster design? What defines the Stratocaster design, beyond the headstock that is already a licensed trademark?
Cole speaks with Spender for an 90-plus minutes and yet does not spell that out. He can’t. This will be a matter for the courts to decide.
But the can of worms was opened in March, when the Regional Court of Düsseldorf awarded Fender full copyright protection of the Stratocaster as a “work of applied art” in the EU. The case had been brought against Yiwu Philharmonic Musical Instruments Co, which was selling S-style guitars on the online retail platform AliExpress.
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
The ruling was made in absentia. AliExpress did not turn up. Some critics said that this was a cynical move from Fender, that the Chinese company was never going to turn up. Cole pushes back on this, arguing that the judge presided over “72 pages” of evidence before arriving at a decision.
Although Cole regretted how the cease-and-desist campaign was initially conducted, he argues that Fender’s efforts to protect the design of the Stratocaster will ultimately “improve” the industry. He cites the 18 agreements it has reached with other companies to change their designs as evidence that Fender’s approach is working. As per Bloomberg’s report, Fender is working with 32 companies.
Cole does not mention which brands. To do so would be to potentially identify S-style guitars – or double-cutaway electrics to use a less contentious term – that are considered to be “okay” by Fender, thus offering a definition of the Stratocaster.
But he does speaks about reassuring brands whose double-cutaway electric guitar designs as “materially different” from the Stratocaster, but for the others, he says Fender wants to “help” them change their designs.
“We want to have that conversation to over time to help them, or inspire them, or work with them to push their design further, so they have their own unique design to the naked eye,” he said.
“We have to work together, but if they’re willing, that over time pushes their design to something that’s uniquely theirs, and I think our industry will be better because of it. ”
But to whose naked eye? That’s the question, and we might have to wait for the conclusion of Thomann’s lawsuit with Fender to find out.
Jonathan Horsley has been writing about guitars and guitar culture since 2005, playing them since 1990, and regularly contributes to MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitar World. He uses Jazz III nylon picks, 10s during the week, 9s at the weekend, and shamefully still struggles with rhythm figure one of Van Halen’s Panama.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.