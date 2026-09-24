Polyend Loop is part looper pedal, part drum machine and comes stocked with over 100 effects

Introducing Loop, an Idea Machine - YouTube Watch On

Loop is the latest addition to Polyend’s growing line of stompboxes. In typically self-explanatory fashion for a brand that has previously released a drum machine named Drums and a synth called Synth, Loop is a loop pedal. Like those instruments before it though, Loop aims to put an innovative spin on the looper format that is less utilitarian than its basic nomenclature might imply.

Pitched as an 'idea machine' for both guitarists and electronic musicians, Loop has four independent looper tracks that can each be either mono or stereo. It can be used for live looping via its stereo input or load pre-recorded loops via a microSD card.

Each track has a maximum recording time of 52 seconds, and can run in either tempo-synced mode – set either internally or via external MIDI – or be free running. There is also a Varispeed mode, where loop speed and pitch will follow changes to the tempo. Loops can also run in forward, reverse and ping-pong playback directions.

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Loop goes further than simple looping though, thanks to the inclusion of effect and percussion engines. On the former front, each loop track can have its own independent effect, drawn from a pool of more than 100 effect types, covering reverbs, delays, distortion, modulation effects and more.

For percussion, Loop features a four-track drum machine pre-loaded with over 500 drum kits and 350+ rhythmic patterns. Users can also record drum samples directly into the hardware and create their own patterns using the pedal’s buttons as a step sequencer.

Loop is able to record from line, instrument and dynamic mic sources. It has a pair of 6.3mm jack outputs that can be used for stereo or mono output. Other connectivity includes a USB-C port for bidirectional MIDI, a TRS MIDI port and an expression pedal input.

The pedal allows for unlimited overdubbing, with a single-level undo function for erasing the most recently overdubbed loop. Loop is also able to save and recall up-to 1000 scenes, which store loops, drum patterns, tempo and effect settings.

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Loop is available now priced at $599/599€. Head to the Polyend site for more details.