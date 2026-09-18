Fancy opening for Ed Sheeran? Guitar Center is running a competition for that...

With the hoo-hah over Ed Sheeran’s stadium gigs being the story of the week, it should be noted that there is one show on the Suffolk singer songwriter’s tour that will be graced by a support act: Mexico City.

That’s because there is currently a competition being run by the Guitar Center to open up that show. The contest was opened on August 19 long before the controversy with Macklemore even started.

Nevertheless, if you are free on December 11 and you do fancy the gig, the competition page is still live. Just head over to the Guitar Center website here.

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At this rate, the winning hopeful could find themselves doing a few more shows than just the one...

Ed Sheeran - South of the Border (feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B) [Official Music Video] - YouTube Watch On

Meanwhile all sorts of folk have been chucking in their ten cents'/ tuppence’ worth on the issue of the day. Previous Sheeran support acts BIIRD (yes, that’s really how they spell it) and Myles Smith have both lined up in support of Macklemore.

The Irish folk band BIIRD have said: “We stand unequivocally behind every word [Macklemore] said,” whilst Smith has posted that “what Palestinians are enduring is devastating and impossible to look away from. No child, no family, no innocent person should have to live under bombing, displacement, hunger, grief or fear.”

Long-time Palestine activist Roger Waters has stuck his oar in, too posting that: “There are two kinds of people in this world. There’s people who do the right thing – the rapper Macklemore would be one of those people.”

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“And there’s people – many of them, sadly – little f… excuse me, I nearly used the F-word then… pricks like you who do the wrong thing. Goodbye.”

Massive Attack have expressed similar sentiments, albeit in a rather more elegant manner, writing on Instagram that “Entertainment can never be bigger than resisting the apartheid and genocide of fellow human beings. ‘Neutrality’ in the face of the slaughter of more than 20,000 children can never be neutrality.”

Ed Sheeran will doubtless be glad when this week comes to an end.