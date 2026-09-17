“Before Macklemore challenged me to match his donation, Ed called me and asked me to commit $2 million”: Robert Kraft says that Ed Sheeran has asked him to match his own donation to 'fight this humanitarian crisis'

Another day, another new development in the Ed Sheeran/Macklemore/Robert Kraft fallout.

As Sheeran is working out how to fill several hours of stage time without any support acts or a backing band, it’s emerged that the singer asked Kraft – the owner of Gillette Stadium, who was instrumental in getting Macklemore thrown off the tour – to match his $2 million donation to aid in the region.

The 85-year-old billionaire and owner of the New England Patriots has made a statement saying: "Earlier today, before Macklemore challenged me to match his donation, Ed called me and asked me to commit $2 million to match his donation to aid in the region to fight this humanitarian crisis.”

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However, Kraft did not say whether he had agreed to make the donation. He simply added: “I have dedicated much of my life to building bridges between all people. I believe deeply that all lives are worth protecting. Ed now plans to reach out to other venue owners and our goal is to continue to work together to build bridges."

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Kraft’s statement comes after Macklemore announced that he was donating the $1 million fee he earned supporting Sheeran on his Loop tour to organisations working with Palestinian people and relief in Gaza. He also challenged Kraft to match his donation.

“With everything that has happened over the last 48 hours, I want to bring the conversation back to where it belongs: to the Palestinian people who are still being killed, still living under military occupation, and still fighting for their freedom,” the rapper posted on Instagram.

“I will be donating the entire $1 million of my net earnings from Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour to six organisations working directly to support the Palestinian people. And I invite Robert Kraft to match my donation.

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"Whatever we disagree about, perhaps we can agree on this: Palestinian lives are worth protecting. A Palestinian life is no less valuable than any other life on this earth.”

As things stand, there’s no doubt who’s been the winner – in terms of PR, at least - from this episode. Macklemore may have lost a few stadium support slots but has gone from being a hitherto semi-obscure figure to a world-famous artist, not to mention an internationally renowned man of integrity and courage, within a week.

Ed Sheeran meanwhile has maybe learned the limitations of his strategy of trying to be all things to all people. It's been reported that in the two days since the announcement that Macklemore had been dropped from the tour, he's lost nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram.

Macklemore, conversely, has gained 1.6 million followers on the platform since Tuesday...