Drake's “self-funded surreal” short film includes new country-inspired tracks

Drake appears to be the latest urban artist who's adding country music to their musical palette.

The Canadian rapper dropped his trailed Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) the other day. He described it as a “not-so-short film”, but it’s really a collection of new videos of tracks from the three albums he released earlier this year, alongside some new tunes.

One of those interpolates Choosin’ Texas, Ella Langley’s huge summer hit, which also reached Number One last week (and broke Sam Fender and Olivia Dean’s vice-like grip on the British singles charts). Several others also appear to be influenced by country music.

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As for the films, they were put up on Youtube last night but then were taken down again fairly quickly. Those that were lucky enough to see them have said they include – amongst many things – shots of Drake on a speed boat, Drake working out, the rapper in a Brat T shirt and much more.

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Drake has written an Instagram post about FOMO, calling it, somewhat puzzlingly: “self-funded surrealism… A story about making the absolute most of it all in one summer.”

“Here’s some life advice before you watch,” he continued. “Nobody is coming to save you. You must use each day to decipher who you love and trust and march forward with them I hope this serves as motivation to make that call, take that trip, drop that song, open that shop, see your parents, leave that relationship or stay in it forever, spend the bread, get some more etc.”

“They keep saying our genre is dying,” he said. “Videos don’t matter. Nobody is watching nobody is listening. I still care. As much as I did on the set of Best I Ever Had. So be kind and rewind.”

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He didn’t say when FOMO would be back online, nor whether the new tracks will be included in any audio release.

FOMO was premiered last night in Toronto and at the event the rapper said that he would be touring in 2027, embarking on his first North American jaunt since 2023.