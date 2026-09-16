Keith Richards, Travis Scott, PinkPantheress and more tease their inclusion on the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack: “My Return To Game Gotta Come With Rage”

Grand Theft Auto VI – without a doubt the most anticipated video game of the decade – is due to drop in November, and a whole load of artists have been teasing their inclusion on the soundtrack.

Travis Scott heavily hinted at his inclusion in an Instagram post. Writing, all in caps without any punctuation whatsoever: “Phase 1 / NOW ITS TIME / MY RETURN TO GAME GOTTA COME WITH RAGE AND A LOT OF DANCING LETS RIDE / J… O. H….. / to be continued / See yall soon,” he juxtaposed the lines with an image of a pole dancer's heel. ‘J.O.H’ is a reference to the Jack Of Hearts strip club, which apparently is part of GTA,VI and Scott tagged the game’s developers, Rockstar Games, in the post.

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He wasn’t the only one. Both Fred Again.. and PinkPantheress have shared the same computerised image of a yacht that looks suspiciously like it’s been pulled from the game. And Keith Richards posted an image of an iguana, which again is in that similar GTA style.

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Others, too, have got in on the act and teased their involvement, including Future, Morgan Wallen, Metro Boomin and Yung Lean.

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All will be rubbing their hands with glee, given the uplift in streaming numbers some of the songs that were featured in the game’s ‘extended look’ trailer received a couple of weeks back.

Cliff Richard’s Devil Woman saw its plays on Spotify go up by some 325%, Prefab Sprout’s 1988 single Cars And Girls went up by 530% and But I Think It’s A Dream, an obscurity by the mid 70s AOR duo Captain And Tennille went up a scarcely-believable 130,730%.

Doubtless there will be other names confirmed and a full list revealed before the game itself comes out on 19 November.

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