Lil Wayne steps into Fortnite tomorrow with new bundle of accessories
Rapper is the latest to join their Icon series
Lil Wayne has become the latest artist to get involved in the wonderful world of Fortnite.
The New Orleans rapper is set to join the game as part of their Icon series, which has already featured the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Travis Scott and EsDeeKid amongst others.
What does the collab involve? Well, a pair of Lil Wayne skins and three of his biggest songs have been added to Fortnite Festival. There are also a number of accessories that fans will be interested in.
There’s a Lil Wayne outfit that includes gold graffiti glows and toggleable sunglasses, a Weezy outfit with toggleable tank top, hat and shades; Weezy Board back bling in the form of a flaming skateboard, a Weezy Boardbreaker pickaxe and a Young Money Stage glider, which sees pyrotechnics flare out when deployed.
And if you’re left utterly baffled by that last paragraph, clearly you’re not au fait with either the rapper born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, nor the video game that has enraptured a generation. Or perhaps both.
Fortnite has also uploaded a trailer that features the Grammy winning rapper (or a computerised simulation of him, anyway).
Anyway, the Lil Wayne – Fortnite collab goes live tomorrow (12 September). Players will be able to compete in the Weezy Icon Cup in either Solo Battle Royale or Solo Zero Build.
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“Top regional performers will earn the Weezy Outfit and Weezy Board Back Bling before they hit the Shop, and everyone who competes earns the YM Emoticon,” Epic Games announced in a blog post.
It’s not been confirmed yet how much the Lil Wayne Fortnite bundle will cost. However, given the number of cosmetics it includes, it will likely be one of the game’s larger Icon Series bundles.
Beth Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. She is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and her second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' was published in 2025.
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