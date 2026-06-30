I’m so obsessed with your sets: Olivia Rodrigo’s new LEGO collection includes a dual acoustic/electric guitar, vinyl display and the crescent moon she rode on her Guts world tour

Pop stars talk a lot about ‘world building’ these days, so it seems fitting that Olivia Rodrigo is now taking this concept to the next level by releasing her own range of five LEGO sets.

This LEGO Editions collection takes inspiration from songs, symbols and moments from throughout Rodrigo’s career, referencing all three of her albums (Sour, Guts and the newly-released You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love). Each of the five minifigures showcases a different Rodrigo look and a choice of two facial expressions, and there are numerous easter eggs for in-the-know fans to discover.

This is the first time that any artist has been honoured with multiple LEGO sets, and Rodrigo has confirmed that she was heavily involved in their creation.

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“I’ve always loved hiding little details and meanings in my music and videos, so working with the LEGO team to bring something that fans can actually build and explore together has been so exciting,” she says. “There are so many pieces of my world inside these sets – little nods to songs, memories, outfits and moments that mean a lot to me.”

(Image credit: LEGO)

The highlight of the new range has got to be the purple Dual Guitar ($120/£110/€120) – “a split acoustic-and-electric guitar design that celebrates the two sides of Olivia’s artistry”. Nodding to the custom purple Music Man St Vincent Goldie signature model she’s played on stage, this 1228-piece set draws inspiration from the Guts world tour and other iconic Rodrigo performances, and opens up to reveal hidden stage scenes, backstage details and secret storage compartments.

Guts world tour goers will also recognise the Concert Moon set ($50/£45/€50), which showcases the lunar object that Rodrigo rode on above the audience at her shows. This 670-piece set features hidden drawers, picture holders and concert-inspired details.

There’s also a 360-piece Vinyl display set ($35/€30) that references all three of Rodrigo’s albums, a bumper 1085-piece Secret Storage set ($80/£70/€80) and a 400-piece LEGO Botanicals Flower Bouquet ($50/€45).

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The full Olivia Rodrigo collection will launch on 1 August on the LEGO website, but the Dual Guitar, Concert Moon and Flower Bouquet are available for pre-order now.