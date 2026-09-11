Learn from a techno legend: Kevin Saunderson to give a Roland 909 workshop live from Detroit tomorrow

Kevin Saunderson, techno pioneer, one third of the Belleville Three and all round dance music legend is to give a Roland 909 workshop this coming Saturday (ie tomorrow, 12 September).

It’s being facilitated with the Underground Music Academy, which is a Detroit-based gathering space for “educators, artists and visionary thinkers”. Saunderson, you’d have to say, ticks all those boxes.

Anyway, if you’ve recently purchased the iconic drum machine, or you simply want to improve your skills, this is an invaluable chance to learn from a master. Saunderson will be looking at both the original TR-909 and the new TR-1000, and even if you own other drum machines, there’s doubtless loads to pick up.

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The workshop will apparently dive into sequencing, sound shaping, and performance techniques while connecting the history of the 909 to where the technology is heading today.

TR Workshop — 909 to 1000, ft. Kevin Saunderson - YouTube Watch On

And it’s absolutely free! There are both in-person slots and online options. If you happen to be in Detroit tomorrow and want an in person ticket, you need to move fast as they are almost sold out. Or you can simply log into the stream (above) which will be going live on Saturday.

Registration is taking place now but the deadline is midnight tonight Detroit time. It all takes place at 3pm – 6pm tomorrow Detroit time (that’s 9pm – 12am in London or 10pm – 1am if you’re in Berlin). For more information head over to undergroundmusicacademy.com.