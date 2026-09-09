Outbox 8 — Information from Sweden - YouTube Watch On

Elektron has launched Outbox 8, a new eight-channel audio/CV breakout box designed to be a complement to the company’s range of hardware grooveboxes. The hardware unit, which we first spotted at Superbooth back in May, features eight fully assignable outputs designed to transmit both audio and control voltage signals.

Outbox 8 is not restricted to working exclusively with Elektron gear, but its most obvious use case is as a way to expand the limited number of physical output found on devices such as Digitone II and Digitakt II – each of which features 16 potential synth or sample voices but just one stereo analogue output.

Although most current gen Elektron instruments can already output individual audio tracks via USB, doing so relies on the use of Elektron’s Overbridge plugin or connection to a USB host in order for the instrument to function as an audio interface. With Outbox 8, users can achieve the same functionality without the need to use a computer as an intermediary.

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(Image credit: Elektron)

According to Elektron, “Outbox 8 enables you to route individual tracks, stems, or submixes for external processing, mixing, or performance – creating a flexible bridge between your Elektron workflow and the wider world of sound and control.”

As well as routing audio, Outbox 8 also functions as a MIDI-to-CV converter, allowing users to route digital control outputs from a sequencer, DAW or controller through the device’s outputs as an analogue signal, which can be routed to a hardware synth or modular rig.

Outbox 8 can also be used as a portable audio interface, paired with a laptop, tablet or smartphone for a compact multi-output setup.

Most Elektron grooveboxes will allow users to configure the routing and output type directly from the menu of the connected instrument. When used with third-party devices, Outbox 8 can be configured using Elektron’s browser-based app.

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(Image credit: Elektron)

With their deep sequencers and modular approach to audio generation, the current generation of Elektron grooveboxes – which also includes the likes of Syntakt, Tonverk, Model:Cycles, Model:Samples, Analog Rytm and Analog Four – are popular choices for electronic live performers and ‘DAWless’ music makers. With its promise for plug-and-play expansion of those devices’ audio and sequencing capabilities, Outbox 8 looks like a potentially smart investment.

Outbox 8 is out now priced at 299€/£259/$349 USD. For more information head to the Elektron site.