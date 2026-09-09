“There was a palpable tension. We knew we had these historically volatile characters, so you ask yourself, ‘Are they going to fight – or hug each other?’”: Don’t Look Back In Anger directors reveal how they captured first Oasis rehearsal for 16 years

The Oasis documentary hits screens this week, and the directors of Don’t Look Back In Anger have given an interview to the Guardian which reveal some interesting insights into the dynamic behind the Gallaghers’ reconciliation.

We already know that the pair - Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace - hid their cameras in the sound kit whilst the brothers ran through their set for the first time in 16 years. But they also had one trained on the door to capture Liam’s arrival.

The singer was late, you see. “Nobody knew exactly when he was coming,” says Southern. “There was a palpable tension. We knew we had these historically volatile characters, so you ask yourself, ‘Are they going to fight – or hug each other?’ And of course they do neither. They have a job to do. Apart from a very brief photoshoot, they hadn’t been in a room together for 16 years.”

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“Then Liam walks in, drops his bag and goes, ‘Are we ready then?’ Two hours later, while they’re playing the outro to Champagne Supernova, he picks up his bag and leaves. He did that every single day. And then suddenly they were playing the gigs – and the tension started melting. You could see Noel and Liam getting closer every night.”

[4K] Oasis – Don’t Look Back in Anger – Live @ Heaton Park (11th July 2025) - YouTube Watch On

“The reconciliation didn’t happen in rehearsals,” the director says. “It started happening on stage and continued happening.” Lovelace adds: “They’re healing this enormous chasm not in private, but in public. And things were forgiven without saying a word. Maybe that’s part of what people are responding to.”

Both men reveal that back in the day they were Oasis fans themselves. Lovelace was still a teenager when Definitely Maybe came out and remembers thinking: “This is the first music that feels like my own.” Meanwhile Southern was lucky enough to catch them at the 200-capacity Hull Adelphi in 1994. Oasis “felt like our band”, he says.

And like so many people, they both initially failed to get tickets when the reunion gigs were first announced in August 2024. Lovelace was “in a car on my phone failing to get a ticket” while Southern “eventually gave up”. Don’t Look In Anger provides a happy ending in all sorts of ways...

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