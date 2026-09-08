“Asteroid 52665 Brianmay, meet Asteroid 31556 Shatner”: fOXX Phaser set to stun! Queen’s Brian May signs up for William Shatner’s all-star metal enterprise

William Shatner might not have been able to lay his hands on a real Gibson Les Paul Standard for the promo shoot for his forthcoming all-star metal album – the electric guitar he is holding is monstrous AI-creation – but he is having no problem signing up human talent for the project.

Among a reported 35-strong cast of guitarists, Queen’s Brian May has now been announced as one of the actor and musician’s special guests. He even mixes the track he is appearing on.

On the face of it, it’s an unlikely collaboration. But these two have a lot in common. They have both spent considerable time among the stars; Shatner as Star Trek’s Captain James T Kirk of the USS Enterprise, May as an astrophysicist. Both have asteroids named after them; as the press release reads, “Asteroid 52665 Brianmay, meet Asteroid 31556 Shatner”. Quite. Asteroids are all well and good. But this project is going to be a very different kind of rock.

Latest Videos From MusicRadar Watch full video here:

Shatner says the project was inspired by former Megadeth guitarist Chris Poland and the work he is doing now in Nuclear Messiah.

“When Nuclear Messiah came to life, something clicked,” said Shatner. “It wasn’t just a track – it was a doorway. It made me want to go all the way in, bring in the best metal players I could find, and create something fearless.”

May is the first guitarist to be confirmed for the project – though we would expect Poland to turn up, and given that Zakk Wylde gifted Shatner an electric guitar, then surely the Black Label Society frontman will drop in, too.

Shatner isn’t short in some serious players, though. We’ve got a bona-fide Metal God contributing vocals as Rob Halford signed on. There is one of metal’s greatest drummers, Dave Lombardo, formerly of Slayer. John Moyer from Disturbed will play bass guitar.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Common People - YouTube Watch On

The production team includes Adam Hamilton and Brian Perera of Cleopatra Records, whose label is releasing the album.

Shatner, who will be performing in Chicago at this year’s Riotfest, promises some original material – plus a few classics from the old masters.

“I’ve spent a lifetime exploring in both reality and fiction,” said Shatner. “Now I am stepping out into the unknown once again with my new project in heavy metal. I am covering Black Sabbath, Judas Priest and Iron Maiden as well as a number of new songs written by my team. The whole project is destined for this year. I hope you will join me in the exploration.”