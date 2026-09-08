“He turns up 20 minutes before the gig - ‘Alright, what’s the catering like?’”: Liam Gallagher missed the final rehearsal before opening night of the Oasis reunion tour

The Oasis documentary Don’t Look Back In Anger hits the big screens this week and we’ve already found out one eye-rolling nugget from the film.

According to the Daily Mirror, Liam Gallagher missed the final rehearsal before the band’s opening night of their 2025 tour in Cardiff and only rocked up to gig 20 minutes before show time.

One can imagine Noel’s reaction. Indeed, in the film the guitarist says: “We’ve got a chance here to change the narrative of the band. We have got a chance to fix all the shit that we have just let drift apart.

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"The final run-through, the night before the thing. Didn’t see him. Ohh. The next thing is one of the biggest fucking moments of our lives, right? And he’s not rehearsed.”

“I am like, oh yeah? He turns up 20 minutes before the gig - ‘alright, what’s the catering like?’.

Noel continued: “I am like, how the fuck is this… what the fuck. And then he grabs my hand and I am like ‘what the fuck?’. And off he goes, sounding like he was 30 years young.

"Just rocked up and did it. And I am like ‘you absolute mad…’”

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In other Oasis news, a treasure trove of recordings of the band, many of which have never been heard before, are up for auction, despite the objections of the Gallaghers.

The collection was amassed by Huw Richards, who worked as the group’s sound engineer between 1994 and 2001. It features over 100 hours of rehearsals, soundchecks and live concerts, including the only known recording of their 1996 gig at Loch Lomond. The auctioneers in question – Littleton Auctions of Evesham – have set aside a guide price of between £1.2 and £1.6 million.

However, the Gallaghers are said to be far from happy about the situation. Understandably so, given the tapes are likely to contain all sorts of arguments between Noel and Liam, just at a time when - publicly, at least – all is sweetness and light between the brothers.

Ben Homer, Littletons' managing director, has said in a statement: “The Oasis camp is aware of the auction and has expressed concerns, which is entirely understandable given the scale and significance of the material.”

Apparently, the tapes are in a good enough condition to be released. It should be said that they just cannot be put up on YouTube by whoever buys them. Oasis retain the intellectual property rights, meaning the audio collection cannot be commercially exploited without the band’s cooperation.