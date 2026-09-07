“We could do more to realise the full potential of talented creators”: Arts Council England launches fund for up-and-coming musicians and artists

The Arts Council has launched a new fund that should be of interest to any up-and-coming artists, DJs, groups, producers and well, anyone who makes music who isn’t yet conspicuously successful.

It’s called the Music Creators Growth Fund and according to the public body it’s “a new investment programme designed to support growth across new music.”

The fund will offer “direct investment” of between £10,000 and £20,000 so that established music creators can pursue new opportunities and undertake "ambitious creative plans" in their careers.

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The key word there is ‘established’. The Music Creators Growth Fund isn’t for absolute beginners. It’s open to artists, collectives, bands, musicians, DJs, songwriters or producers who in the words of the Arts Council, can "demonstrate a minimum of three years’ active music creation practice with a proven track record."

You also need to have earned £5,000 from music for at least one year in the last three and have professional support in place, which may include management, publishing, label representation, agent, lawyer. However, the Arts Council say that if you don’t currently have any of those, “you will have an opportunity to explain how you access professional advice, support or networks, and why a formal team structure is not currently part of your practice.”

The fund, which has a total pot of £3 million, is one of three funding schemes that the Arts Council are setting up as part of the government’s Music Growth Package, which was announced back in July.

In a statement, the Arts Council’s Director of Music Claire Mera-Nelson said: "Through our work to develop the Music Growth Package, we've heard about the vital role played by direct access to investment. Insights shared by the people who bring new, original music to audiences around the globe confirmed our belief that we could do more to realise the full potential of the UK's talented creators.”

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“We look forward to receiving applications from artists and music creators across the country, working in every genre, and investing in sounds and voices that reflect the diversity of the UK’s communities."

The first funding round runs from October 1 to 29. For more information about the fund and the ins and outs of how to apply head over to the Arts Council website at artscouncil.org.uk.