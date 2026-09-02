“Many people would love to make music, they just need an invitation”: Britain’s biggest music making weekend returns in October
You can even register your own event now
Learn To Play, the annual event billed as the UK’s ‘biggest free music-making weekend’, is back in early October.
The event, run by the music charity Music For All, offers an opportunity for both adults and children to pick up a musical instrument and, well, just give it a go. It’s been confirmed that it will take place between October 8 and 11 this year.
“Many people would love to make music; they just need an invitation,” Music For All says in a statement.
“Whether someone is completely new to music, returning after years away, or simply curious to try something different, Learn to Play creates a low-pressure, welcoming first step. Research consistently shows the social, emotional and wellbeing benefits of music-making, and events like these help people experience that joy for themselves.”
The initiative already has a whole load of events programmed in across the UK. But they need more. You could organise, say, a drop-in instrument try-out, group lessons, a singing workshop or an opportunity to play with your ensemble. Anything that’s accessible and fun where people new to music might be encouraged to join in.
Why? Well, apart from spreading the sheer joy of music-making, it’s surely an ideal opportunity to spread interest in your own work, increase your teaching portfolio, encourage future audiences and raise your own profile in your local community.
And, of course, you could also be a participant in an event. You could try your hand at an instrument you’ve always been curious about – an ideal opportunity for networking and collaboration.
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Anyway, if you’re interested in getting involved and organising an event, head over to the Music For All website at www.musicforall.org.uk. On there, and below, you’ll find a map of all the events that are happening up and down the country over the weekend.
Beth Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. She is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and her second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' was published in 2025.
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