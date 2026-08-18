Fancy recording an EP at the world-famous Real World Studios?: “Our goal is to find talent and provide the facilities and support to let them flourish in a way they wouldn't be able to otherwise”

Hey do you fancy recording an EP at the world-famous Real World Studios near Bath? Of course, you do. Who wouldn’t?

Well, that’s the enticing prospect that awaits “four to six” unsigned South West-based artists in a new initiative the studio is launching with a bit of help from the Arts Council.

It’s called ‘ amplified@rw ’. The selected artists will be given a multi-day recording session with Real World’s in-house engineers, including full mixing and mastering.

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The package also includes “mentoring from industry professionals covering publishing, rights, and release strategy” and all the lucky artists will be part of “an exclusive showcase event at Real World Studios in front of key music industry decision-makers.”

Real World says they are looking for applications from unsigned artists that are over 16 years old and are based in the South West, which means Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Dorset, the Bristol and Bath area as well as Somerset, Devon, Cornwall and The Isle of Wight.

You don’t need a professional-sounding recording to enter, a rough recording, a phone note or a video will suffice. Any sort of genre is accepted. Indeed, Real World says it's “keen on attracting a diverse range of artists.”

“We’re searching for authenticity,” said Real World Head Engineer, Katie May. “It doesn’t need to be polished or perfect. We want to hear the spark of an idea, and that idea can be recorded on a phone or in a bedroom studio. Our goal is to find talent and provide the facilities and support to let them flourish in a way they wouldn't be able to otherwise.”

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"This is an incredible opportunity for emerging talent," adds David Maher Roberts, General Manager of Real World. "By providing studio time, professional mixing and mastering, mentorship, and a showcase for these artists, we hope to support the growth of the South West's vibrant music scene.

"I am curious to hear the diverse range of music from the region and proud that the Real World team can help these artists take the next steps."

Real World is something of a South West institution. Founded in 1989 by Peter Gabriel in the Wiltshire village of Box, it’s become home to the Real World label and the WOMAD festival, which was also founded by Gabriel and has offices there.

Who’s recorded at Real World? Generations of artists from the UK and abroad, including Take That, New Order (Technique was one of the first albums to be cut there), Amy Winehouse, Bjork, Alicia Keys, Arctic Monkeys, Pixies, Harry Styles and Robert Plant, to name just a couple of handfuls.

If you fancy following in their footsteps, head over to www.realworldstudios.com/home/amplified .

The closing date is September 9 and the two recording blocks will be between October 26 and November 3 and November 16 – 19 this year.