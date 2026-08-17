“We wish him the best in his future endeavours”: Slipknot confirm that Sid Wilson is no longer a member of the band

Slipknot have confirmed that Sid Wilson, their DJ and keyboard player has left the band.

In an Instagram post that has now been taken down, the band have said: “Effective immediately, Slipknot will no longer be associated with Sid Wilson. We wish him the best in his future endeavours.”

The split was first floated by TMZ in late July. That same day, Slipknot guitarist Jim Root cautioned on Instagram that fans should take that report with a pinch of salt, writing: “Don’t believe everything you read. Stop. Think. Take a breath. Sit with it for awhile. Maybe. Just maybe even wait until there’s more information.”

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Slipknot have confirmed via social media that Slipknot will "no longer be associated with Sid Wilson." pic.twitter.com/jaLzpqRTZXAugust 14, 2026

And so departs another long-time member of the band. Wilson follows multi-instrumentalist Craig Jones, who left in 2023, and percussionist Chris Fehn who departed in 2019. Original drummer Joey Jordison died back in 2021 and, going further back, bassist Paul Gray passed away in 2010.

The band haven’t released an album since 2022’s The End, So Far and haven’t played live since July last year. As yet, they haven’t gone into any details about the reasons behind the split with Wilson or what it means for the band going forward.

Wilson has been embroiled in a turbulent relationship with Kelly Osbourne. The couple have a three-year-old son, got engaged last year before the Back To The Beginning Show in Birmingham, but broke it off in March. Since then Osbourne has posted on social media demanding child support from Wilson and revealing much about the pair’s relationship. It’s not known, though, whether Wilson’s domestic issues have been a factor in this latest fracture in the band.