Denon DJ PRIME 4 G2 Feature Overview - YouTube Watch On

Denon DJ has released its latest all-in-one DJ system, the Prime 4 G2, a four-channel device that includes some intriguing features lifted from Akai’s recent MPC designs.

The Prime 4 G2 is a fully standalone setup running on a built-in CPU that allows users to mix with digital media loaded from the onboard storage or streamed via Wi-Fi. Its so-called ‘omnisource’ architecture is also designed to move seamlessly between standalone DJing and acting as a DJ controller for software applications including Serato DJ Pro and Algoriddim djay.

(Image credit: Denon DJ)

For this second generation update, Denon has taken its cues from its inMusic stablemate Akai Pro, replicating many of the enhancements the company recently brought to its MPC range. The most interesting of these is the inclusion of the same multi-expression MPCe pads found on the MPC Live III and MPC XL.

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The MPCe pads are both velocity and pressure sensitive, and are also divided into four quadrants across their X/Y axes. In their application here, that allows users to control a variety of functions from each of the 16 pads, such as triggering multiple hots cues or samples, manipulating stems, engaging rolls, performing with effects or even controlling lighting.

How usefully having this kind of multi-expressive control within a DJ context will likely come down to how much of a ‘performance’ focused DJ you are. For many users applying multiple functions to 16 pads may well be overkill, but more dexterous performers are likely to find fun ways to expand their DJ sets.

Like the MPCs, this G2 update also significantly enhances the processing power under-the-hood. That comes in the form of an eight-core ARM processor with 4GB of RAM that, according to Denon, results in four times the processing power of the previous generation. This allows for faster browsing and loading of tracks. More significantly, it allows users to render and manipulate track stems within the hardware in standalone mode.

Other improvements include better effects capabilities. The Prime 4 G2 now features over 25 Main FX, 10 Touch FX, four Fader FX, and four Sweep FX.

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Like its predecessor, the hardware has a central 10.1-inch touchscreen acting as the primary interface for its software elements. The G2 unit has larger jogwheels than its predecessor, up from 6 to 8-inches, along with redesigned dual-rail faders.

The Prime 4 G2 offers wireless streaming from platforms including Amazon Music Unlimited, Apple Music, Beatport, SoundCloud Go+, and TIDAL for those with the relevant subscriptions. It also has Bluetooth connectivity for connectivity with tablets and smartphones.

Other highlights of the design include a 3-pin DMX output that allows for direct control of lighting without the need for an additional interface. The device also has an additional Zone audio output that allows it to stream an entirely independent audio signal alongside the main output, allowing event or party DJs to provide music for two rooms simultaneously.

"Performance-driven DJs want technology that disappears into the background and lets creativity take centre stage,” says inMusic DJ Brands Product Manager Jason Stout.

“As someone who regularly DJs high-end events, I rely on equipment that can adapt as quickly as the crowd does. Prime 4 G2 combines powerful performance tools, onboard Stems, streaming access, and integrated DMX lighting control into a single workflow, giving DJs the freedom to shape both the music and the atmosphere without missing a beat."

The Prime 4 G2 is out now, priced at $2,599 USD/ 2,699.99€/£2,299.99. Head to the Denon DJ website for more information.