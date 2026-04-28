"It's been beloved by artists and engineers worldwide for over 40 years": Focusrite's ISA C8X brings the ISA preamp to an audio interface for the first time

Focusrite has announced the release of the ISA C8X, the first audio interface in the company's ISA range, a product line that draws on the legacy of Focusrite's ISA mic preamp circuit.

A 26-in, 28-out USB-C interface housed in a distinctive blue 2U rackmount chassis, ISA C8X is equipped with two of Focusrite's ISA mic preamps, featuring the same Lundahl LL1538 input transformers that defined the sound of Rupert Neve's original ISA 110 and 130 modules.

Delivering up to 79dB of gain, switchable impedance and balanced inserts, the ISA preamps offer additional sonic flavouring via the interface's all-analogue Console and 430 Air modes, the former bringing saturation and "low-end punch" and the latter adding "high-end shimmer". Two front-panel instrument inputs utilize the Lundahl transformer circuitry and can access the same two modes.

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The C8X's ISA preamps are joined by an additional six Focusrite mic preamps that the company says provide ultra-low-noise performance with 69dB of gain, and the interface is capable of 24-bit/192kHz AD/DA conversion with up to 125dB of dynamic range. All eight preamps can be controlled remotely with Focusrite's Control 2 software and benefit from multichannel Auto Gain.

ISA has evolved | Introducing ISA C8X - YouTube Watch On

Twelve balanced line outputs mean the C8X supports immersive monitoring in formats up to 7.1.4., and you get dual class AB headphone outputs with independent level control alongside MIDI and word clock I/O. And if you need to expand your setup with additional hardware, ADAT and S/PDIF connectivity is onboard to do just that.

ISA C8X arrives bundled with Hitmaker Expansion, a suite of software that includes the Brainworx bx_console Focusrite SC plugin, an emulation of the ISA 110 and 130 modules from the original Studio Console, and Sonnox's Oxford Reverb, a versatile algorithmic reverb.

The first ISA preamp was developed in 1985 by Focusrite founder Rupert Neve at the request of Beatles producer George Martin, and was later incorporated into Focusrite's Forte and Studio consoles before being deployed in the company's Red Range of preamps and EQs. Focusrite recently released a documentary on the story behind the ISA range.

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"ISA is what Focusrite was founded upon, and it's been beloved by artists and engineers worldwide for over 40 years," Focusrite Product Manager Jack Cole said in a statement.

"The essence of the ISA sound remains the same, but we've taken some big leaps forward with ISA C8X in modernising the workflow. We felt it was important to augment those ISA preamps with features that befit the ISA name and benefit professional, project, and home studios alike."

Focusrite's ISA C8X is priced at $2299.99/£1899.99/€1848,73.

Find out more on Focusrite's website.

(Image credit: Focusrite)

(Image credit: Focusrite)