The best value guitars in the world just got even cheaper thanks to up to 60% off Harley Benton in the Thomann Guitar Days sale
Time to save big on guitar gear with this epic sale over at Thomann that includes brands like PRS, Fender, Martin, and more
Harley Benton guitars have slowly cultivated a cult following over the past few years, thanks to their ability to deliver cheap electric guitars with an incredible spec and build quality. Now those prices have gotten even cheaper as Thomann launched its Guitar Days sale with up to 60% discounts.
Thomann Guitar Days: Up to 60% off
Thomann’s Guitar Days sale delivers something for every kind of guitarist thanks to discounts hitting a mega up to 60% off. It includes some hefty discounts on Harley Benton, Martin, PRS, Fender, Epiphone, and loads more. The sale runs until the 30th of September, and new items are consistently being added, so it’s worth checking back if you don’t see exactly what you want right now.
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I’ve reviewed quite a few Harley Benton models, and for my money, they are amongst the best value guitars you can buy right now. Naturally I was curious to see what was on offer in the sale, and very pleased to see three guitars and a multi-effects I’ve been personally hands-on with get some mega discounts.
My top deal of the Thomann Guitar Days sale is this Harley Benton Fusion IV HSS. It’s the latest model for the series and features a versatile HSS pickup configuration that gives you a broad range of styles to play from. The ‘alter’ switch means you get a massive 10 different pickup configurations to play with, and it’s got a Babicz tremolo with 24 stainless steel frets.
Check out my Harley Benton Fusion IV HH FR review
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Another HSS S-type, the Harley Benton ST Modern Plus is one of the best beginner electric guitars I’ve ever played. It’s incredible value for money, feeling like a much more expensive guitar in your hands. I really loved the neck with its compound-radius fretboard, which made it feel incredibly playable. It also has a Babicz tremolo that is rock solid even when you abuse it
Check out my Harley Benton ST Modern Plus HSS review
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If you want that LP-guitar experience without spending loads, the Harley Benton SC-Custom III is a great option. The model I played was a bit more vintage-leaning than this, but still featured the set neck and Alnico V humbuckers. It’s a heavy instrument in keeping with its inspiration, but the neck feel is ultra-playable, and the pickups deliver some superb guitar tones.
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I also spied this Harley Benton DNAfx GiT Advanced multi-effects pedal on sale. It’s another Harley Benton product I’ve reviewed, and I think it’s a great multi-effects pedal for beginner players. It’s incredibly easy to use and has a great range of sounds on offer, particularly when it comes to the effects section. The stock presets do need tweaking, but once you do, you can make some genuinely great sounds. I wouldn’t recommend it for live playing, however, because of the delay when switching patches.
Check out my Harley Benton DNAfx GiT Advanced review
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Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at MusicRadar. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on audio interfaces, studio headphones, studio monitors, and pretty much anything else recording-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites, including Guitar World, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog.
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