“Plug in, pick up the bass and experience the gear that created Motörheads unmistakable sound”: Punk Rock Museum to host a special Motörhead exhibition with interactive element

It’s now over a decade since Motörhead ended with the death of Lemmy. But the band are set to get an overdue tribute in the form of a special exhibition at the Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas this October.

What do you mean, you didn’t know there’s a Punk Rock Museum? Yes, there is, and it’s been open since 2023. It regularly features luminaries from the worlds of punk and rock in general, providing guided tours for visitors as well as acoustic gigs and film screenings.

You may well raise an eye at Motörhead being mentioned as part of punk, but there was a crossover between the band and the late 70s punk scene. Lemmy played with a version of The Damned called The Doomed before that original band reformed in 1979. The bassist also wrote R.A.M.O.N.E.S, a tribute to that band, and later produced an EP for the New Yorkers.

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The Motorhead exhibition will include items from Lemmy’s personal collection, including photographs and handwritten lyrics.

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A must for every visitor will be a chance to actually play Lemmy’s bass through a stack he once also used.

According to the Motörhead website, which broke the news of the exhibition, visitors “will be able to plug in, pick up the bass and experience the gear that created Motörhead’s unmistakable sound. It’s a rare opportunity to interact directly with an important part of the band’s history.”

In addition, Motörhead albums will be available at Vinyl Threat, the Museum’s official record store, and band merchandise will be available in the gift shop.

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The exhibition opens on Friday 2 October. As yet there’s indication of how long it will be open for – the Punk Rock Museum hasn’t yet added it to their list of events. Their website can be found at thepunkrockmuseum.com.