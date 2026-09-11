There’s no shortage of plugin brands touting machine learning tech right now, but Norwegian outfit Acon Digital has proved itself to be one of the most adept in the field.

Last year’s innovative Remix:Drums, for example, put a uniquely-focused spin on stem separation, applying the ubiquitous tech specifically to percussion in order to allow live remixing and editing of already mixed drum parts. It proved to be one of our favourite software releases of the year.

Now the brand has returned its focus to its longstanding audio editing, mastering and restoration application, Acoustica, for what Acon claims is the most significant update in the company’s history.

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Acoustica 8 updates and expands upon its predecessor’s suite of tools, working the latest versions of Acon Digital’s AI and machine learning algorithms throughout. This includes overhauls to the DeNoise and DeHum modules, which are now machine learning-powered. The DeClip and DeClip tools, meanwhile, get new, streamlined interfaces.

Version 8 also includes Extract:Dialogue 2, which introduces individual sliders and sensitivity controls for adjusting voice, noise and reverb elements. This is joined by AudioFill, which can intelligently close gaps in audio content and as of this update promises to fill larger regions for “smoother, more natural repairs.”

(Image credit: Acon Digital)

Acoustica 8 also features some more fundamental updates. The entire UI has been overhauled, adding a new launch page, customisable toolbar and dockable workspace. The application also supports immersive audio, allowing for up to 9.1.6 channels, including Dolby Atmos.

There are updates to the application’s spectral editor too. This gains a new ‘select similar’ tool, along with adjustable feathering for smoother edits, and improved visualisation of the stereo field.

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"Acoustica 8 is a result of listening closely to our customers and the wider audio community to fully understand the technical challenges they face every day,” says Acon Digital CEO Joel Heatley. “It is our most ambitious release to date, combining best-in-class tools with pricing unmatched in our industry."

As with previous versions, Acoustica 8 is available in several tiered editions. These start at £119/$149 for the Standard edition, rising to £239/$299 for the Premium and £359/$499 for the Ultimate editions. Each tier has differing levels of flexibility – Standard, for example, is stereo only, with no immersive support.

Acoustica 8 runs as a standalone app or as AU/VST3/AAX plugins (depending on the edition). As of this version, the application supports ARA2.