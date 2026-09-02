Reason Free puts 15 classic Reason devices in one free plugin that you can use in your existing DAW

2026 is turning out to be a significant year in the life of Reason, the rack-based DAW that can also operate as a plugin. Following the news that its developer, Reason Studios, had been purchased by LANDR, a new version (14) of the software was announced in April, and now there’s Reason Free to consider.

This, as you’d expect, is a completely free version of the software that works both standalone with its own sequencer (you can record up to 16 audio or instrument tracks) and as a plugin (VST3, AU, and AAX). What’s more, it comes with some of Reason’s best-loved devices – all of which can be used within the DAW of your choosing – so if you don’t currently own the software, it could be a great way to increase your creative options without spending any money.

Reason Free contains 15 devices, including four notable instruments. One of these is the excellent Europa wavetable synth, which was sold as a plugin on its own at one time, while the Kong drum module still sounds as good today as it always did. Songwriters will appreciate the ID8 sound module, which covers ‘stock’ GM-compatible sounds such as pianos, drums, bass and strings, and the line-up is completed by the simple Monotone bass synth.

Latest Videos From MusicRadar Watch full video here:

There are effects, too – The Echo delay, the Audiomatic ‘character’ effect, the RV7000 MKII reverb and the Mclass Maximizer limiter – along with the Scales & Chords MIDI chord player. The Combinator enables you to combine instruments and effects into a single playable preset, and there are also LFO, audio and CV merger/splitter and MIDI output devices.

It’s a pretty solid collection, then, but the hope for the developers is obviously that you’ll like what you see and upgrade to a Reason+ or Reason Rack Plugin subscription, which will give you the full complement of devices.

Even if you don’t, though, there’s plenty here to keep you entertained – Reason Free can be downloaded now from the Reason Studios website.

Getting Started with Reason Free (Rack Plugin) - YouTube Watch On