Arturia’s Audiofuse Studio Rev 2 aims to be a desktop interface for all occasions

AudioFuse Studio Rev2 | Premium desktop audio interface | ARTURIA - YouTube Watch On

Arturia has updated its top-end desktop audio interface, Audiofuse Studio, launching a Rev 2 edition with ‘optimised’ preamps and an upgraded Bluetooth module.

Among the crowded audio interface market, Audiofuse Studio stands out for the breadth of its flexibility, offering a wide array of I/O capabilities that aim to cater for any and all studio needs. It features a total of 18 inputs, eight of which are analogue inputs on the device itself, the rest provided by digital I/O.

Of those analogue inputs, four are combo mic/line/instrument inputs along the front edge, each equipped with a DiscretePRO preamp. Those preamps have, according to Arturia, been upgraded for the Rev 2 model, now offering more headroom and extended gain range (-129dBu EIN, 119dB dynamic range, to be precise about it).

Latest Videos From MusicRadar Watch full video here:

The remaining analogue line inputs sit along the device’s rear panel. Inputs 5 and 6 can also be switched to make use of an integrated phono/RIAA preamp, allowing for connection of a vinyl turntable,

On the output side, the Audiofuse Studio has four line outputs and two aux reamping outputs. There are also two independently controlled headphone outputs with integrated talkback and direct monitoring.

(Image credit: Arturia)

Beyond its analogue connections, the interface packs several digital connectivity options. This includes eight channels of ADAT inputs and outputs, along with S/PDIF input/output or Word Clock input/output/thru.

The device has a primary USB-C port for connection to a host computer, plus three additional USB 2 ports that allow it to act as a USB hub. There are also 3.5mm MIDI input and output ports.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Audiofuse Studio can also stream audio via its integrated Bluetooth module. This is another area the Arturia has upgraded for Rev 2. The module now supports AAC, aptX along with aptX HD and aptX Low Latency.

AudioFuse can be configured and controlled using the associated Audiofuse Control Center software, which can be instantly accessed by pressing the Arturia logo on the hardware. Alongside the launch of the Rev 2 interface, Audiofuse Control Center has been updated to version 2.5, which is free for all Audiofuse users and introduces features including preset import and export.

With its abundance of connectivity and customisation options, Audiofuse Studio remains one of the most versatile interfaces you’ll find at this price point. Its usefulness is enhanced further still by a generous bundle of Arturia plugins, including Analog Lab Intro and a selection of preamps, compressors, delays, reverbs and modulation effects drawn from the brand’s excellent FX Collection bundle.