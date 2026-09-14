“Come witness the fitness. It shall be a sight to behold”: Oasis confirm live dates for next year

It’s official: after weeks of speculation. Oasis will be touring in 2027.

The announcement was made this afternoon. “START THE CELEBRATIONS!!!!,” said the band’s somewhat tongue-in-cheek statement. “After a period of reflection, ‘The Most Damaging Pop Cultural Force In Recent British History’ has declared itself fit for purpose and will once again return to lift the spirits of the people.”

They added, quoting Roots Manuva of all people: “Come witness the fitness. It shall be a sight to behold.”

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(Incidentally, that ‘Most Damaging...’ reference is a nod to a disparaging article music writer Simon Price wrote in the Guardian around the time of their 2024 reunion. He’s not a fan, let’s say…)

Anyway, here are the details: Oasis will play five nights at Glasgow’s Celtic Park between May 21 and 29 and there’s a whopping 11 nights at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium in June. July sees the tour move to Europe, with dates in Munich, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris and Rome. August sees the Gallaghers take on the USA once more with three dates in Boston and Las Vegas apiece, whilst September sees them return to Europe with two nights at Slane Castle in Ireland and four Knebworth stretched across two weekends.

There may well be more dates added – spaces have been left in the itinerary for extra shows to be added.

In terms of tickets, the band have decided to stick with the model they used for the Live 25 shows. So fans must register before 17 September at 4pm in the UK/ 5pm Central European time/ 8am Pacific time in the US/ 11am Eastern time.

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Those fans that are successful in the ballot will then be sent a unique non-transferable code to access an allocated on-sale window at a specific time. That on-sale time will take place on September 25, 26 and 27, with three windows each day.

At the moment it sounds like the controversial dynamic pricing tactic has been dumped. Apparently, ticket prices will range between £71.50 and an upper limit of £266.60 without fees.