Sonicware’s ELZ_1 core puts a powerful, multi-synthesis engine in a compact desktop box

ELZ_1 core [Official Sound Demo] - YouTube Watch On

Japanese synth brand Sonicware has launched a new desktop module version of its ELZ_1 synth, ELZ_1 core.

The new module is based on the same digital synthesis engine as Sonicware’s ELZ_1 play, but trims down that instrument’s already somewhat compact form factor to fit into a pint-sized hardware box, ditching the original’s button keyboard in the process.

The ELZ_1 engine has three oscillators, each of which can make use of 18 different synthesis approaches ranging from wavetable synthesis through virtual analogue, FM, physical modelling and more. The instrument’s selection of stock wavetables include 16 officially licensed from Waldorf’s classic PPG and Microwave synths and it can also import wavetables created in Xfer Serum.

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Beyond the oscillators, the ELZ_1 features nine varieties of filter and EQ, four types of envelope generator and 49 effect types, the latter of which can be used across four effect slots covering both inserts and sends. The synth also has a 128-step sequencer and 12-mode arpeggiator.

The new ELZ_1 core hardware is designed to be used alongside your existing MIDI controller, sequencer or DAW. It can connect to external gear via its MIDI input and output ports. There are also USB-C and USB-A ports, the first of which can be used for MIDI and audio streaming, the latter as a MIDI host that can also provide bus power.

The new synth has a 2.4-inch colour LCD screen that displays the redesigned Edit UI, which can be manipulated using a bank of five rotaries. Three of these can also be used as macro controls, configurable to adjust up-to three parameters simultaneously across the ELZ_1’s oscillators, synth engine and effects.

Alongside the launch of ELZ_1 core, Sonicware has updated the firmware for all versions of the synth adding a new system of preset tagging and favourites.

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If you’re tempted by the look of the ELZ_1 core, you probably don’t want to hang around. Like the ELZ_1 play before it, the synth is being sold in limited, made-to-order batches. According to Sonicware, this decision comes down to the impact of, “Rising component costs and ongoing supply instability, [meaning that] it has become difficult for us to secure the quantities required for mass production.”

ELZ_1 core is available to order for £449/ €539/$499, with the first batch of 50 due to ship mid-October. Head to the Sonicware site for more information.