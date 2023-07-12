Sonicware’ ELZ_1 synth gets an enhanced successor, but it’s available in very limited numbers

Released in 2019, Sonicware’s ELZ_1 synth ended up falling victim to the global chip shortage, and is currently out of production. All is not lost, however, because Dr Yu Endo, who worked on the original, has now returned with a sort-of-sucessor, the ELZ_1 Play.

Initially limited to 200 units, this run was expanded to 250 when the initial allocation of pre-orders sold out.

Like its predecessor, ELZ_1 Play has 14 synth engines and 26 effects, but ups the ante by featuring a new 4-track looper that supports one-touch record/playback/overdub. There’s also a velocity-sensitive keyboard, built-in stereo speakers, USB audio and MIDI.

Pre-orders for the additional 50 units are open now, with shipping expected to be in November. Once these are sold out, Dr Yu Endo has committed to adding a physical modelling strings synth (Zstrings) to the instrument.

There’s a chance that the ELZ_1 Play could become an ‘official’ Sonicware product in the future, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

Find out more on Dr Yu Endo’s website. The ELZ_1 Play costs $599 plus shipping.