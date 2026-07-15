Behringer's AKS Mini is a £99 mini-synth inspired by the EMS Synthi AKS, a classic synth used by Pink Floyd and Brian Eno
Now available for pre-order, Behringer says the AKS Mini inherits the original synth's two-axis joystick and boasts a "faithful reproduction" of its VCOs and VCF
Behringer has made the AKS Mini available for pre-order, an analogue mini-synth inspired by the EMS Synthi AKS, a legendary '70s instrument used by Pink Floyd, Brian Eno and Depeche Mode.
Released in 1972, the Synthi AKS was designed as a portable development of EMS' VCS3 synth, repackaging the modular instrument into a suitcase-sized enclosure with a built-in touch keyboard and digital sequencer. Among its many quirks, the AKS is known for its joystick controller and 16x16 pin matrix, which acted as a modulation matrix and routing system.
Behringer's take on the AKS is loosely based on the architecture of the original synth and retains some key features, like the X/Y joystick, while adding a handful of modern enhancements and dropping the pin matrix. A compact instrument that weighs only 360g, an AKS clone it is not, but more of a quirky mini-synth that draws some playful inspiration from EMS' classic '70s instrument.
Behringer's paraphonic AKS Mini is equipped with three analogue VCOs (voltage-controlled oscillators) with variable saw and square waveforms and a large blue AKS-style detuning control, running into an analogue resonant low-pass filter. Behringer says that both the VCOs and VCF are based on a "faithful reproduction" of the original EMS Synthi AKS' circuitry.
These are complemented by a dedicated LFO with sine, saw, square and random waveforms that can modulate both the pitch and filter, and a four-stage envelope inspired by the original synth's trapezoid-style controls. Unlike the Synthi AKS, which had no preset storage, the AKS Mini adds programmable patches and modern MIDI/USB integration.
Behringer's AKS Mini also features a two-axis joystick that can be assigned to any two parameters for hands-on control, and a 27-key touch-sensitive keyboard. Sequencing is available via the 16-step sequencer, with 10 pattern slots and parameter automation, and there's a digital spring reverb emulation onboard.
On the connectivity front, Behringer's AKS Mini features a 5-pin DIN MIDI input on the front panel, along with 3.5mm headphone output and sync input. There's also a USB-C connection for power and MIDI.
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The Behringer AKS Mini is priced at £99/€119 and now available for pre-order.
I'm MusicRadar's Tech Editor, working across everything from product news and gear-focused features to artist interviews and tech tutorials. I love electronic music, and I love writing about the tools and techniques we use to make it.
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