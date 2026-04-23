"Want to harness the lush analogue sonics of one of the most sought-after synthesizers in music history?": Behringer's Jupiter-inspired JT-2 is available for preorder

In typical Behringer fashion, the German manufacturer's Jupiter-inspired JT-2 synth was unveiled all the way back in 2023 with no mention of an official release date, promptly vanishing until the instrument resurfaced at this year's NAMM show.

Well, the wait is (almost) over, as Behringer has finally made the JT-2 available for preorder.

A Jupiter-inspired paraphonic synth in the company's hybrid Eurorack/desktop format, the JT-2 will sit comfortably on your desk standalone, but modular heads can pop it out of its enclosure to incorporate the 80HP module into a wider set-up.

Article continues below

JT-2's dual VCOs give you sawtooth, triangle, square and pulse waveforms plus noise, and there's PWM, hard sync and cross-modulation available. These run through a Jupiter-style resonant low-pass filter with switchable 12dB/24dB slopes, alongside a dedicated high-pass filter.

Dual analogue ADSR envelopes with key follow for modulation of the VCOs, VCF and VCA are joined by a single LFO with multiple waveform options (including random), and there's an arpeggiator onboard with four modes.

On the connectivity front, you get full-size DIN MIDI In/Out, along with gate, sync and CV inputs for pitch and filter on 3.5mm front-panel jacks. There's a 1/4" audio output on the back and a second 3.5mm output on the front panel, next to a headphone output.

One of three Behringer synths inspired by the legendary Roland Jupiter-8, JT-2 joins the JT Mini in Behringer's product line-up, but many fans will still be eagerly awaiting the release of the JT-16, Behringer's 16-voice full-size clone of the Jupiter, first teased in 2021. In the meantime, you can always chain up to 16 JT-2s using the synth's Poly Chain function.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With a global MSRP of $189 (excluding the U.S.) Behringer's JT-2 is currently available for $259 at Sweetwater and £154/€177 at Thomann for those in the UK/EU. We've no word yet on when first units will ship, but Thomann says it should be "several months".

Find out more on Behringer's website.