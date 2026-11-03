Why spend big on a mini synth stand when this clever Ikea hack means you can build you own for just €11?
It looks like it's super-simple to make it, too
Why fork out loads of cash on a fancy synth stand? One crafty Dutch musician has constructed one from bits and bobs they purchased from Ikea.
The individual in question is a YouTuber called, mysteriously, WhenZenEnds, and in a video that was uploaded last week, they’ve shown us how to do it.
You need just one Mosslanda picture ledge – the 55 centimetres one – two Betydlig wall/ceiling brackets and two Fixa worktop support fitting kits. Oh, and some screwdrivers, bolts and a reel of double-sided tape.
As you can see from the vid, WhenZenEnds guides us, wordlessly, through the steps. All the components are available, cheaply, via the Ikea website. You then get busy with your screwdriver and the sticky tape and at the end of it you should have a very nifty little two-tier stand on which to place a synth or two and a sampler. A small one, mind – don’t think for a minute about plonking bulky old analogue gear on there.
His viewers seem on board with this little hack, with comments like: “Looks very good and is definitely convenient!”, “Genuinely how did I not know that DIY furniture could be this easy and cheap. Such a useful skill to develop for producers!” and “this is genius thanks”.
And the total outlay? WhenZenEnds spent just €11, which is just over £9 or $12.30.
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Beth Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. She is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and her second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' was published in 2025.
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