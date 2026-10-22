Glastonbury coach tickets have been oversold for 2027 festival

An admin error has meant that Glastonbury festival’s ticketing partner has oversold the official coach tickets to the world-famous festival next year.

More coach package tickets were sold for certain departures than there are seats available, according to the email that See Tickets has sent to its customers.

Punters are advised not to panic, though. Those who are affected won’t lose their tickets - their booking will simply be converted into a general admission ticket, and the coach fare will be refunded.

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However, it does mean that they will have to get to Pilton next year under their own steam. Fortunately, they have eight months to make the necessary arrangements.

See Tickets has apologised and thanked customers for their understanding, adding: "We're looking forward to welcoming you to the festival in June."

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As per usual, tickets for the iconic festival sold out in less than one hour when they went on sale earlier this month. However, don’t despair. Organisers have confirmed that there will be a resale date of tickets that have been cancelled or returned at some point, most probably next spring.

And of course, there is always the option of getting in via volunteering, either for the festival itself or for Oxfam, who are currently looking to fill their 2,000-strong team at Glastonbury.

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For the next few months there will doubtless be speculation regarding the three headliners of the festival. We know that Oasis have said they won’t be performing, even though there is a mysterious gap in their schedule that weekend. Liam Gallagher has posted on social media that "it's not happening", anyway.

In a BBC Radio 4 interview a few weeks ago, Emily Eavis also confirmed that Madonna is “definitely not” headlining either. She did reveal, though, that the headliners had been lined up, which the team was "very excited about".



All will doubtless be revealed in due course, though Bon Jovi, of all people, are today's hot bookie's favourites.



Who would you like to see headlining Glastonbury 2027? Let us know below...