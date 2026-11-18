The three Glastonbury headliners have been announced, alongside a large swathe of the festival’s full line-up.

Sam Fender will headline the Friday night on the Pyramid Stage, with Harry Styles and Billie Eilish doing the honours on the Saturday and Sunday nights.

Styles and Eilish in particular represent coups for the festival, being two of the biggest stars on the planet. Eilish has headlined the main stage before, in 2022, and Fender was second on the bill to her that year.

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Styles will be a Glastonbury first-timer, though apparently he did attend the festival as a punter in 2025.

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Those three very mainstream headliners perhaps show how much Glastonbury is a TV event these days – doubtless their sets will be shown live on BBC1, something that would have been unthinkable back in the early 1990s when Glastonbury was very much a festival that represented the counter culture.

Meanwhile, the Sunday afternoon legends slot is filled by Cher, who hasn’t toured since 2020 and has said that her 2024 album would be her last. She’ll be 81 by the time she takes to the Pyramid Stage in June and you already know that If I Could Turn Back Time and Believe are going to be among the highlights of the weekend.

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The line-up also includes electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk, who will headline the West Holts stage, the first time they’ve ever played the festival. Angine De Poitrine will make their debut too. The xx have confirmed they will appear, suggesting that their long-awaited fourth album will be out around then, too.

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Other returning names include Massive Attack, Ezra Collective, FKA Twigs, Lily Allen, Little Simz, Mike D, The Streets, Hot Chip, Christine And The Queens, Ellie Goulding, Primal Scream, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Jamie T, Saint Etienne, Thundercat, Lianne La Havas, Chvrches, Kacey Musgraves and Robyn to name just a handful.

And of course, they are all just the tip of a very large iceberg. As we all know, all sorts of interesting, unusual and thought-provoking sights and sounds can be found at Glastonbury – you just have to have a good nose around.

Next year’s event will be the first since 2025; Worthy Farm has had one of its regular fallow years in 2026 to help the ground recover. In a statement, Emily Eavis said: “We are so happy to be coming back after our fallow year and, as we head into winter after that peaceful period, we wanted to give you an early musical taster of what’s to come at Glastonbury 2027 with this spread of incredible artists.”

“We are beyond excited about how it’s all shaping up. We will bring you even more names in the new year and can’t wait to see you down here on Worthy Farm in June for some much-needed good times.”

As is traditional, it all happens over the last weekend in June, which next year means Wednesday 23 to Sunday 26 June.