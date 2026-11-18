Last night (Tuesday November 17th 2026), the re-christened Ivors Composer Awards were held at London’s Grosvenor House, honouring composers across film, television, video games, classical music and more. We were delighted that the worthy winners of the Best Original Video Game Score category were friends of MusicRadar, The Flight, in recognition of their exceptional score for 007 First Light.

The first in a new video game take on the James Bond mythos, 007 First Light was immediately acclaimed, with the soundtrack in particular being notably exquisite. The Flight – the duo of Alexis Smith and Joe Henson – told us recently that getting the call to work on such an iconic franchise (albeit in video game form) was an overawing experience.

“It was mind-blowing to be part of 007 First Light,” Joe told us in our lengthy interview. “The game has been crafted with so much love and we were really able to show our appreciation for the James Bond series in our soundtrack. We were surprised to discover just how important Bond was to us while working on it.”

007 First Light - Launch Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Both keen Bond-heads, they re-immersed themselves in the themes and history of the series to develop First Light's musical universe. It was a soundtrack that harnessed the language of the past, whilst also incorporated their own unique sonic footprint.

“There hadn’t been a Bond game for a long, long time and we didn’t think we’d get asked as Bond has typically been quite orchestral in style,” Alexis told us. “It’s not something you necessarily associate with us, but when Dom Vega [Audio and Missions Director at First Light developer IO Interactive] approached us, we were amazed and confident enough to deliver our own take on this heritage.”

Of course, amid recording new themes that reflected First Light's fresh, younger, take on the world's most famous spy, the pair had to approach that iconic staple main theme in their own inimitable way.

But after demoing with software samples of brass and strings, nerves were running high when it came to tracking them for real…

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“We wanted to record the brass and strings properly. This makes you realise how serious it is and makes you feel more confident,” said Alexis. “We are good at programming, but knowing you’re going to get to do this gives you an extra oomph. The Bond theme has been recorded so many times, you wouldn’t want to be the people who do a weaker version of it.”

(Image credit: The Flight/Abbey Road)

“When you start the game, he’s not yet 007,” Joe said. “So we held back on the theme for as long as we could, teasing it when we felt like we had to.

“We went to Abbey Road and recorded the brass there. That was genuinely awesome, everyone in the room shed a secret tear when we touched on the main motif.”

Wholehearted congratulations to Alexis and Joe from all of us here at MusicRadar for the win. Read our full recent interview with the Ivors Composer Award-winning duo The Flight here.