It’s coming up for ten years now since Rick Parfitt of Status Quo left us, and fans with a spare few thousand quid or two will get the chance to nab a memento when some of his old guitars and amps go up for auction at Bonhams this month.

And the leading attraction of what is being termed The Rick Parfitt Collection is his 1966 No. 1 Tele. It’s the guitar he is most associated with – he played it when Quo famously opened Live Aid in 1985.

In a Guitarist feature, the fellow charged with preparing Parfitt’s guitars for auction has been asked about his role in getting them ready. “The brief was to be minimally invasive,” the repairman, guitar tech and journalist Huw Price explained.

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“I certainly wasn’t going to repair any paintwork or say, ‘Oh, this guitar could do with a refret.’ That’s not the gig. The main point of interest is that these are Rick Parfitt’s guitars, and the brief was very much to keep them as original as possible. Including the strings.”

Status Quo Rock n Roll TOTP 03 12 1981 - YouTube Watch On

The No 1 Tele though is battered beyond belief, though there is beauty in that – it’s clearly been used (a lot) and loved (deeply). “It’s unbelievably weathered,” says Price. “It’s got Rory Gallagher levels of wear. The top of the body, Rick has worn to a gentle chamfer in the forearm area. It’s also extremely worn on the top edge at the back. A lot of sweat has gone into the wood and the fibres have swollen and shrunk, so there’s an uneven texture.”

“I suspect that Rick wasn’t precious about his instruments. I mean, he may have had an affection for them, but these were not cosseted guitars. These were tools of the trade for a professional working musician.”

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Parfitt originally bought it in Glasgow in the mid 1970s for just £80 – the Quo man once claimed that “you can hit it as hard as you like and you won’t put it out of tune”. Its asking price is somewhere in the region of £70,000 to £90,000.

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Also up for grabs are a 1960 Fender Esquire that Parfitt used for open tuned tracks like Rain and Mystery Song and a 1963 Gibson SG Junior that even has ‘RP’ engraved on the reverse of the body.

In a statement about the auction, Claire Tole-Moir, head of the Popular Culture and Science department at Bonhams, said: “Rick’s estate has looked after these guitars and amps for the past decade. They now feel the time is right for them to find new homes where they can be cherished by fellow fans and collectors.”

The auction is online only and is open until 26 November. If you are interested in having a look at what’s on offer, head over to bonhams.com.