“A great experience that exceeded all my expectations”: Johnny Marr’s guitar auction raises over £3.6 million for charity

The auction of Johnny Marr’s guitars has fetched over £3.6 million for charity – more than three times their estimated value.

The ex-Smith's collection went under the hammer at the auction house Christie’s and raised money for the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association and the Autistic Society.

In a statement, the guitarist said: "The auction has been a great experience and has exceeded all my expectations. I'd like to thank everyone who made bids and special thanks to Christie's for making it so memorable."

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Amongst the more iconic instruments that went were a 1982 Rickenbacker 330 Jetglo that Marr played on the Smiths’ debut album that he later lent to Noel Gallagher to use on Definitely Maybe – it can be seen on the cover of Oasis’s first single Supersonic. That went for £358,400.

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Then there was his 1960 Cherry Red Gibson ES-355. The story goes that Marr promised Sire boss Seymour Stein that the Smiths would sign to his label if Stein bought him a new guitar. Stein obliged and Marr and Morrissey signed on the dotted line. The guitarist played it on Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now. It sold for £204,800.

In a statement, Amelia Walker from Christie's hailed Marr's "groundbreaking and unparalleled musical influence", adding that: "It has been an absolute honour to work with him and to share these amazing instruments and their stories with so many fans, collectors and fellow musicians around the world.

"We are also delighted to have been able to support Johnny in raising valuable funds for his chosen charities."

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Marr is currently looking forward to the release of his fifth solo album, The Age Of Everything, in a couple of weeks on 2 October. Later this autumn, the 62 year old guitarist plays a short Latin American tour taking in dates in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Chile.