“It wouldn't be a young generation, but I do believe that there are ways to do a new Big Four”: So who would be in Dave Mustaine’s new big four of thrash metal?

The big four of thrash metal – Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax – arguably created an entire genre between them. But who would make up a ‘new generation’ big four in 2026?

The Megadeth mainman was asked that very question by the Czech outlet Ocko and came up with some interesting choices: "Well, it wouldn't be a young generation, but I do believe that there are ways to do a new Big Four,” the guitarist said.

“I think that Testament, I think Overkill, I think Exodus, and maybe Trivium,” he decided. “I don’t know... Trivium's not really a thrash metal band, so I'd have to think about that. But I think those other three guys would be really great."

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Some might be surprised that Mustaine didn’t mention his own group. The guitarist has, after all, never been one to hide his light under a bushel.

Anyway, he explained his choices thus: "Overkill is really important on the East Coast metal scene. Exodus, of course, I love Exodus. And I've been friends with Gary (Holt, the band’s guitarist) longest of all people that I've been friends with in the music industry. And Testament. Eric, Alex (respectively Mssrs Peterson and Skolnick, the Testament guitarists), those guys are really great guitar players. And I love when we get a chance to play with the band."

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Mustaine is certainly entering a busy period in his life. He published his memoir, In My Darkest Hour, last week. It’s not the first time the Megadeth founder has put his life story down in writing, but this one apparently details his experience battling cancer.

In the book’s blurb, Mustaine describes it as “one of the most harrowing experiences of my adult life... this story is considerably more than just go to the doctor, get diagnosed and get treatment and hopefully I live happily ever after. This was a journey of me saving myself, staying alive, keeping my family together, and continuing to make music through it all.”

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And in addition to promoting the book, Mustaine and Megadeth are still out on the road on what they’re promising will be their final tour. They’re in Hershey, Pennsylvania tonight, with US dates through to 29 September. After that there are shows in South Korea, New Zealand, Australia, Japan and Europe.