“It’s bittersweet to be parting with these guitars but I want them to go to new homes and new people who will love them as much as I have”: Johnny Marr is auctioning off his most-famous guitars

The red “Meat Is Murder” Les Paul, the 1982 Rickenbacker that is heard all over The Smiths’ debut album, his Roger Griffin Green Burst T-style… Johnny Marr is selling them all off at auction.

And there is more. The 1960 Cherry Red Gibson ES-355 that Sire Records founder, Seymour Stein, famously bought him, the 1971 Martin D-28 that Marr used to write Cemetry Gates and There Is a Light That Never Goes Out, when he wanted to add more acoustic guitars to The Smiths sound during the Queen Is Dead era, all of these and more will be going under the hammer at Christie’s, in London, on September 17.

Approximately 80 acoustic and electric guitars will be heading to the auction block – along with a consignment of guitar amps from Marr’s personal collection.

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The question is how can Marr bear to part with these guitars, some of which were used only recently to track his forthcoming solo album, The Age Of Everything, which is out on October 2 via BMG. There is no small measure of sentimental value here.

The Griffin Tele was an engagement gift from his wife. But Marr says it’s time. Having documented them in Marr’s Guitars, had them photographed and told their stories, he felt maybe it was time they found new owners.

“The book turned out to be a cathartic experience and when it was time for these beautiful instruments to go back into storage, I couldn’t imagine them being put away and left unplayed,” says Marr. “It’s bittersweet to be parting with these guitars but I want them to go to new homes and new people who will love them as much as I have. I hope they bring as much joy, inspiration and fun – and new songs – as they have given me.”

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Christie's) (Image credit: Christie's) (Image credit: Christie's)

We’re not auctioneers, but some of the estimates on these seem a little low given their cultural significance and how the market for such guitars has exploded in recent years. Marr’s Bigsby-modded 1984 Gibson Les Paul Standard is estimated to go for £80,000 to £100,000, and this is arguably the Johnny Marr guitar – there has not been another guitar in his collection that has been used more widely.

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He bought it in time for the recording sessions for the Smith’s sophomore album, Meat Is Murder. As the lot notes, it was used on The Headmaster Ritual, That Joke Isn’t Funny Anymore and What She Said. It was played during The Smiths’ final show, in Marr’s time with The The and the Cribs. Bernard Sumner even borrowed it to track New Order’s Regret.

Last year, Gibson unveiled a super limited edition Gibson Garage exclusive ‘84 Les Paul Standard with Bigsby in tribute to it, with each guitar signed by Marr and proceeds going to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

(Image credit: Christie's)

Amelia Walker, Christie’s Specialist Head of Private & Iconic Collections, London, says Johnny Marr and The Smiths “changed the face of modern guitar music”.

“When Johnny Marr co-founded The Smiths at the age of 18, the music world had never before heard such a unique and melodic style of guitar playing, nor such original and fresh sounding songs,” says Walker. “His far-reaching influence on countless guitar-driven bands such as Oasis, The Stone Roses, and Suede cannot be overstated.”

And of course this would not be a Johnny Marr guitar auction without a Fender Jaguar.

(Image credit: Christie's)

His 2017 signature Jag in Comet Sparkle is the pick of the bunch – and for Fender custom finish fans, it’s pretty special.

Its paint job was developed especially for his 2018 solo album, Call The Comet.

Like all of these guitars, it has a bit of history. This was used to record the James Bond Theme with Hans Zimmer for No Time To Die – and Marr’s Oscar-winning collab with Billie Eilish.

Billie Eilish - No Time To Die (Live From The BRIT Awards, London) - YouTube Watch On

These guitars will go to New York from June 25 to July 1st, before heading to auction in London on September 17.

Head over to Christie’s for more information.