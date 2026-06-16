“This is the record that’s been the most cathartic. The title seemed to sum up the way I think a lot of people are feeling”: A new Johnny Marr album is on the way, and his new single is out now

Johnny Marr has announced that he’s got a new album coming out this October.

The Age Of Everything will be his fifth solo record and his first since 2022’s Fever Dreams Pts 1 – 4. The first single, Spin, is out now.

In a statement about the album, the ex Smiths guitarist said: “This is the record that’s been the most cathartic. The title came to me early in the process and became an inescapable idea. It seemed to sum up the way I think a lot of people are feeling. It’s all encompassing, but it's not necessarily a negative statement. There’s a sense of overwhelm in the culture brought about by technology, but looking at it with a different light, there could also be a sense of possibility.”

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(Everyone seems to be writing about technology these days, don’t they? In much the same way that everyone had a song about nuclear war in the mid-'80s…)

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The album was apparently written in London, developed live on his tour of the East Coast of the States last year, and recorded in Manchester.

And Marr will be back in his hometown for a massive show at the Castlefield Bowl on 9 July. To warm up for that he has a couple of smaller dates at the Leeds Stylus on 6 July and Liverpool’s O2 Academy on 7 July.

After that he and his band head over to Europe for a string of Italian shows and a couple of festival appearances. Then it’s back to the UK for a show at Wembley Arena on 24 October.

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As is the way with these things, The Age Of Everything will be in a number of collectors’ formats, as well as good old CD and vinyl. There’s also red and “limited edition 3 colour splatter” vinyl. For more information on those head over to the Johnny Marr website.

The Age Of Everything will land on October 2 via BMG.