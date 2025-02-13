“It’s a privilege to be involved in this good cause… especially when it involves making a fantastic Les Paul”: Gibson and Johnny Marr team up for limited edition replica of his red 1984 Les Paul Standard in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust

Gibson and Johnny Marr have teamed up for a super limited edition run of signature guitars based on the indie icon’s 1984 Les Paul Standard, with all proceeds from the sale of the guitar going to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The Bigsby-equipped Les Paul is limited to just 20 units, each of which will be available exclusively at the Gibson Garage London, launching on 21 February, with Marr’s signature on the back of the headstock.

We often associate Marr with the Rickenbacker, Telecaster or the Jaguar, but it was this Cherry Red Les Paul that has appeared on more albums than any other electric guitar in his collection. Marr picked it up from A1 Repairs in Manchester and immediately pressed it into service during the recording of the Smiths’ sophomore album, Meat Is Murder.

Marr describes this replica as a “faithful reproduction” and says it is a privilege to be involved with the Teenage Cancer Trust.

“It’s the guitar I’ve kept and used since that time on loads of different records, so I was beyond delighted to see it recreated in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust,” says Marr. “It’s an amazing organisation that I've had an association with for about ten years. It’s a privilege to be involved in this good cause and I’m very glad to be affiliated with it, especially when it involves making a fantastic Les Paul.”

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson)

The Les Paul didn’t have a Bigbsy when Marr picked it up in the ‘80s. He attached the Bigsby himself after being inspired by Neil Young’s refinished and heavily modded ’53 Gold Top Les Paul Standard, known as Old Black. The 2025 replica presents Marr’s Les Paul with a pair of zebra-coil humbuckers, the original covers having long been removed.

Appropriately, Marr played it on the final song of the Smith’s last ever concert. So there’s a lot of Smiths history tied up with this. But also The The and New Order. Bernard Sumner borrowed it to track Regret, from New Order’s 1993 studio album Republic, while Marr used it on Slow Emotion Replay and Dogs Of Lust from The The’s Dusk, also released in ’93.

(Image credit: Gibson)

The build is also a showcase of Gibson’s Made To Measure service, which is available via the Gibson Garage in Nashville and London and online, allowing players to place a special order with the Custom Shop.

Marr’s 1984 Les Paul Standard will be sold alongside a limited edition range of Gibson x Teenage Cancer Trust merchandise, including hoodies and T-shirts, again, with all proceeds going to the charity.

A post shared by Gibson UK Official (@gibsonguitaruk) A photo posted by on

“The influence of Johnny Marr can be seen and heard across generations of musicians,” says Jamie Johnson, head of music and entertainment, Teenage Cancer Trust. “Not only is he an incredible writer and player, but he has a huge depth of knowledge in his craft. Combined with Gibson’s generosity and mastery we are thrilled to be benefitting from this unique opportunity.

“The support we receive from Johnny and Gibson can be seen across the UK where we are able to make very real and meaningful differences to young people with cancer. Thank you to Johnny and the team at Gibson for their kindness and generosity.”

The Gibson Garage London is marking the one-year anniversary with a series of events. From 20 February, the late Cream bassist Jack Bruce’s EB-1 violin bass will be on show at the venue, with an all-star Jam For Jack concert scheduled to raise money for his foundation. See Gibson Garage London for more details.