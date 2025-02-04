“It meant a great deal to him and remains one of our most beloved of Jack’s treasures”: Cream legend Jack Bruce’s EB-1 violin bass to go on display at the Gibson Garage London

Jack Bruce’s EB-1 bass guitar is going on show at the Gibson Garage London as the Nashville-based guitar brand marks the first anniversary of its UK flagship retail store and concert space with the Gibson Garage Fest.

The late Cream bassist’s EB-1 violin bass will be on display from 20 February, with the month-long exhibition opening with an intimate all-star Jam For Jack concert featuring the likes of Level 42 bass icon Mark King, Phil Manzanera of Roxy Music, long-time Bruce collaborator and Level 42 alumnus Gary Husband, plus members of Jack Bruce’s Big Blues Band and friends and family.

There are just 80 tickets available, with all proceeds going to the Jack Bruce Foundation, which helps young people access music education. The fundraiser will also feature a bass guitar auction.

“We are very excited to be collaborating with the Gibson Garage Fest to celebrate Jack’s incredible legacy and to aid the new Foundation, with the display and ‘Jam For Jack,’” said Bruce’s family in a statement. “It will be wonderful for Jack’s fans to be able to view his iconic EB-1 violin bass in exhibition. This bass guitar has always been on display at the family home, it meant a great deal to him and remains one of our most beloved of Jack’s treasures.”

Jack Bruce showing how to play the bassline of "I Feel Free" #tutorial - YouTube Watch On

The EB-1 is also a treasure for Gibson history buffs. It takes the Gibson bass guitar story right to the start. Launched in 1953, in response to Fender’s Precision Bass, and to the changing tastes in popular music as western swing and country groups grew more electrified, it was simple and effective, with a player-friendly 30.5” scale length and a solitary single-coil pickup.

Gibson called it “a revelation in rhythm” and promised “lightning fast action”. Players such Dave Reiser of the Reiser Brothers Trio were early adopters and were used in Gibson’s marketing materials of the time. Then came the first wave of the rock ’n’ roll revolution.

By the mid ‘60s a new generation of rock players were changing music in real time. The EB-1 proved just as capable with the volume turned up. John Entwistle of the Who played one. Later, Geddy Lee and Bob Daisley would be known to play them. Most recently, Bruce played his onstage at the 2005 Cream reunion shows with Eric Clapton and Ginger Baker.

This exhibition raises an interesting question. The EB-1 is no longer in the Gibson catalogue. Might it be coming back? Or could we see a replica of Jack Bruce’s bass in the near future?

Time will tell. Other events scheduled for the Gibson Garage Fest include an all-day acoustic festival on 22 February headlined by Ben Ellis, with more to be announced.

(Image credit: Olly Curtis / Future)

“We are excited to celebrate the first anniversary of the Gibson Garage London,” Cesar Gueikian, president and CEO, Gibson. “The Garage was designed to be a part of the local music community, and has had an extraordinary impact on the music scene, becoming a global music destination.

“London is one of the most cosmopolitan cities and influential musical ecosystems in the world, and with Gibson Garage Fest, we look forward to a week of celebration for all music fans!”

Find out more at Gibson Garage London.