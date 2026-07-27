“I always said I was a genius, but nobody listened”: Previously unseen archive of pre-Smiths Morrissey correspondence heads to auction

Years before the Smiths reconfigured the definition of indie - and influenced generations of musicians to come - in the early 1980s, the band’s central figure was a shy, bedroom-based teen aching for the world to recognise his seemingly self-evident genius…

In the long, dull years leading up to a teenage Johnny Marr fatefully knocking on his door (in the early summer of 1982), Morrissey led a relatively reclusive life. These formative years, between 1974 and 1979 have now been illuminated by a tranche of never-before seen letters, written by the teenage Morrissey to his Birmingham-based pen-fried Simon Pitt.

This 65-lot archive will be put up at auction by Dawsons Auctioneers on August 26th in the wake of Simon's sad death last year.

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The letters, which had been kept by Morrissey's former correspondent in pristine condition in the decades since, reveal how the young Stephen Patrick Morrissey evolved from a music-fixated schoolboy to a wannabe pop star.

His self-belief is evident across the reams of letters, borne out by such quotes as, “My ambition is to be a rock 'n' roll star or an actor, or a writer.” Just a few weeks later, he sounds even bolder; “I always said I was a genius, but nobody listened.”

The combined estimate for the collection is said to exceed £22,000 and lay bare the future indie icon’s fears, insecurities, ambitions and drives…

“Filled with playful teasing, pop quizzes, lists of favourite records and irreverent jokes, [the letters] paint a far more intimate portrait than the public has ever seen,” state Dawsons, “revealing a warm, witty and engaging teenager alongside the fiercely opinionated character who would later become famous.”

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Just one of the 65 items of correspondence up at auction (Image credit: Dawsons)

The letters also reveal Morrissey’s then-contemporary perspective on the now almost mythic Lesser Free Trade Hall gig in Manchester.

The show saw the Sex Pistols descend upon an audience comprised of many of the next generation of music’s key figures. Many of whom were overwhelmingly influenced to start bands and DIY enterprises themselves in its wake (including Manchester legends Joy Division, New Order, The Fall and even Creation's Alan McGee).

Ever the cynic, even at this young age, Stephen was less than impressed…

“As for the Pistols... they were pathetic” writes a scathing Morrissey. “I take back all that I've said about the Pistols... They are just plain bad. Period.”

The letters also detail young Morrissey’s thrill at fronting his first band, The Nosebleeds; "I'm in showbusiness! ... I'll spring on this unsuspecting world yet!”, he enthuses.

A few weeks later, and Morrissey was already laying down some ground rules…

“One thing I won't do is record for the sake of it... I'm all set for superstardom. But then, I've always been a star, haven't I?”

There’s also a raft of references to Morrissey’s obsessive tendency to write-in to the music weeklies of the time, and indicates that The Clash’s Mick Jones recognised him solely on the fact that he was such a regular correspondent of the music press.

"I've always been a star, haven't I?" (Image credit: Kerstin Rodgers/Redferns/Getty Images)

The letter-based relationship between Morrissey and Pitt sadly comes to an end in 1979, with Morrissey stating that his plans to study A Level English have been jettisoned due to being asked to join a ‘group in London’; “They have a recording contract and all that rubbish," Morrissey writes, for the last time after five years of back-and-forth with Simon.

Simon held on to the letters for decades, even after his former penpal became the globally famous face and voice of the Smiths and then a solo superstar into the early 1990s

Pitt himself would go on to become a poet, writer and storyteller, achieving fame and success in his own right. He became Birmingham’s Poet Laureate in 2000. Sadly, Simon passed away last year aged 67.

“It is exceptionally rare for an archive of this depth and intimacy to emerge,” states Peter Mason, Auctioneer and Senior Valuer at Dawsons. “These letters offer a previously unseen insight into the formative years of one of Britain's most distinctive and influential lead singers, years before he found international fame as the frontman of The Smiths, one of the defining and most influential bands of the 1980s.

Marr and Morrissey were an able songwriting team, but poor at orienteering (Image credit: Clare Muller/Redferns/Getty Images)

“What struck me most was just how funny Morrissey is,” Mason continues. “Running through almost every letter is a wonderful sense of humour and genuine warmth that makes him an incredibly endearing character. Alongside the wit and unmistakable literary voice that would later become synonymous with Morrissey, the correspondence also captures Britain at a fascinating moment in its cultural history. Through his observations on punk, music, politics and everyday life, the letters offer a vivid snapshot of the changing British music scene and political landscape during the 1970s while documenting the emergence of a remarkable young talent long before the rest of the world knew his name.”

The 65-lot, five-year spanning archive carries a combined estimate of more than £22,000 and will be offered in a sale titled Before The Smiths: The Morrissey Letters at Dawsons Auctioneers on August 26, 2026.