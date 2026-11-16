“You’d have to be crazy to do this. I mean, come on. The voice, the moves, the music – he made it all look effortless”: Prince’s Purple Rain character in the Broadway revival has been cast, and he’s working hard trying to nail those big guitar solos
No prizes for guessing what his Telecaster-style guitar looks like...
He might not, strictly speaking, be playing Prince, but by taking the role of ‘The Kid’ in the upcoming Broadway production of Purple Rain, actor and musician Jordan Fisher is getting pretty close.
The Kid, of course, was the name of Prince’s character in the Purple Rain movie. Released in 1984, this was loosely based on Prince’s own experiences of being a young man in Minneapolis trying to make it as a musician, and featured him – sorry, ‘The Kid’ – playing songs from the Purple Rain album (which was of course released in the real world by Prince and the Revolution).
There’s certainly some crossover, then, and, speaking to Good Morning America as news of his casting broke, Fisher acknowledged that people will be comparing him as much to Prince as they will to his Purple Rain character when he takes to the stage next year.
“He's every artist's favourite artist, every musician's favourite musician,” he says. “And he's been such a guiding light for all of us for so many years.”
Fisher is no musical novice, though. Not only an actor, singer and dancer – he’s already starred in multiple TV shows, movies and stage productions – he can also play a bit. A lot, in fact.
“I'm a multi-instrumentalist,” he confirms. “I've played a bunch of different instruments. I've been honing that for a really long time. I've been a dancer for a long time. I've been a vocalist and a songwriter for a long time, an actor for a long time.”
Fisher is set to be joined on stage by a cast that’s sure to include The Kid’s backing band, who were played – you guessed it – by his real-life band The Revolution in the Purple Rain movie. They won’t just be acting, though: “I'm so proud to say that everybody that you see on stage is playing live,” Fisher confirms. “This is going to blow people's minds.”
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The scale of the task that Fisher has taken on is made clear when he discusses the audition process for the role, which sounds challenging to say the least. “It was a few different weeks of like, ‘Now play all this stuff on piano’ and ‘Now play all this stuff on guitar’ and ‘Now rip a solo from Let's Go Crazy,’” he remembers.
Fisher also acknowledges what he’s up against in the trailer for the new production, which he’s seen him playing a guitar at home – a Telecaster-style model in the vein of Prince’s famous Hohner Mad Cat, obviously – trying to master the solos in Let’s Go Crazy and Purple Rain’s epic title track.
“You'd have to be crazy to do this,” says Fisher. “I mean, come on. The voice, the moves, the music – he made it all look effortless. And now I get the chance to bring it all to Broadway. People are going to think I'm crazy for even trying. Then maybe I am crazy enough to put in the hours. Crazy enough to try to walk in his boots. I know what Purple Rain means to people and I'm ready to show everyone where crazy can take you.”
Purple Rain opens at Broadway’s Majestic Theatre in March next year, and tickets are on sale now.
I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.
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