Exclusive new tracks from Justice, Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey and Playboi Carti confirmed for the GTA VI soundtrack and album

Thursday this week is the day that gamers all over the world will have had ringed in their calendars for months now. For that is the day that Grand Theft Auto VI, the most anticipated video game of all time, is released. There are clearly going to be a lot of people ‘off sick’ on Friday.

Anyway, over the weekend the full tracklist of the accompanying soundtrack – GTA VI: The Album - was leaked. It happened when, apparently, a vinyl copy of the album was sold mistakenly and the full details of the 34-track album appeared online.

GTA 6 THE ALBUM REVEALED!! via u/Ancient_Search5838 https://t.co/c0jwtlwS28November 14, 2026

So what do we know? You’ve probably already heard the project’s lead single, a Justice track, Flower In A Hurricane, that features a veritable pile up of guests in the form of Tame Impala, SZA and King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard.

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Well, there’s another Justice track on the album, a collaboration with Michael McDonald called Starting From Zero. The French duo are deeply involved in the whole project and have composed the score to the game, which is being released separately on 11 December.

Justice - Flower In A Hurricane (ft Tame Impala, SZA, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard) [from GTAVI] - YouTube Watch On

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey (whose breakthrough track, lest us forget, was called Video Games) has contributed a new song called Crazy For You. It might well be the song of the same name that has reportedly been in her unreleased pile for years. We’ll find out soon enough.

There are also new tracks by Dua Lipa (Go Easy), Zara Larsson (Fast Emotion) and Playboi Carti (Ahh Yeah) plus contributions by Young Thug, Rina Sawayama, Arca and Tove Lo, as well as tracks that have already been released such as Travis Scott’s RHYNO and an old solo cut from Keith Richards, Bright Lights Big City.

The album lands on Friday (20 November), the day after the game’s release. On the Saturday (21 November) there is - actually, in the real world - a GTA VI festival at Mana Wynwood in Miami with a lineup that includes Travis Scott, Cardi B and a DJ set from Justice.

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Back in the game itself, it’s already been revealed that a number of contributors to the soundtrack will DJ their own stations within the GTA VI world, including Burna Boy, Lana Del Rey, Bad Bunny and Robyn. Del Rey said of her involvement: “On so many different levels this is super special and a privilege. Can’t wait to get into the game and start playing.”

Yes, video games have come a long way since the days of Tetris and Sonic The Hedgehog. Older readers – remember when computer game music meant... this?